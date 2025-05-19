Sports
Pakistan Minister on his way to Asian cricket body, BCCI set to get himself from Asia Cup | Cricket -Nieuws
After the recent escalation in the hostilities of India -Pakistan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to stay away from all Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events for the time being.
The BCCI has informed the ACC about its decision to withdraw from the emerging teams of the Ladies Asia Cup in Sri Lanka next month and from the Biennial Mens Asia Cup in September, the Indian Express learned.
The ACC is currently led by the Pakistanian Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.
Sources said the decision is part of a switch to isolate Pakistan Cricket. The Indian team cannot play in a tournament that is organized by the ACC whose chef is a Pakistani minister. That is the sentiment of the nation. We have informed ACC about our withdrawal of the upcoming ladies asia Cup, and our future participation in their events is also on hold. We are constantly in contact with the Indian government, said a BCCI source.
The position of the BCCI asks a question mark on the Mens Asia Cup that would host India in September. The tournament, with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, will probably be put on the back -burner for the time being.
Sources said the BCCI is aware that an Asian cup without India is not a feasible option, because most sponsors of international cricket events come from India. Moreover, an Asian cup without the money-spinning India-Pakistan competition would not interest the broadcasters.
In 2024, the Asia -cup rights were abandoned by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) for the next eight years for US $ 170 million dollars. In the event that this edition of the tournament does not take place, the deal should be processed again.
The five full members of the ACC – India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan – each receive 15 percent from the broadcast income, while the rest is distributed among employees and affiliated companies.
The last edition of the Asia Cup in 2023 was also influenced by the situation of India-Pakistan. With Pakistan who organized the tournament, India refused to cross the border. The BCCI ensured that India played their matches in Sri Lanka. For the PCB, the event turned out to be a damp Squib, because Pakistan did not reach the final and India won the title match against Sri Lanka in Colombo.
This pattern was played again during the ICC Champions Trophy from 2024 organized by Pakistan. India again insisted on a hybrid model and played their games in Dubai. With India who reached the final – and winning the cup – Pakistan missed the opportunity to organize the title match.
While the International Cricket Council (ICC) is the global body, the ACC was formed in 1983 to develop cricket in the subcontinent and to form a powerful Asian block in World Cricket. Jay Shah ACCPRESIDE was previously before he was chosen as ICC chairman last year.
