Sports
Winners of the University Football Prize predict: Huge distinction procedure expected for Ohio State, Clemson Stars
College Football's Off -off season is the best time for speculation. The spring exercise is over, the transfer portal is closed and – unless you really give to recruitment or the potential impact of the house versus NCAA scheme and its implications for sharing income – there is not much new to dissect between now and August.
So it is always a nice exercise to look ahead. Here at CBS Sports we have covered you with almost every conceivable way Top 25 rankingsPower rankings for every power four conference and even a list of the Top 150 players for the 2025 season.
However, there is always the potential to continue. Individual prices Headline not at the University Football, but it is always nice to see which players are honored with trophies at the end of the season. With a lot of Intel from spring practice, there are some top options, including the acclaimed Heisman trophy.
So let's make a stab in identifying the winner of each of the most important prizes in the University Football in 2025. The Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards – awarded annually to the top player in the University Football – were excluded. No lack of respect, it is just that they tend to overlap with the Heisman.
Heisman Trophy
Prediction: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
Smith is already the best player in the University Football and he has only been to sport for a whole year. Although the fuss rarely goes to a broad recipient, Smith has the Aura, media recognition and talent that fits the top prize of the University Football. It's not difficult to see him collect at least Received 1500 meters and 20 touchdowns for the Buckeyes in 2025, especially with colleague top option EMEKA EGBUKA to the NFL. And it is not as if defenses can only be entered on Smith; The wide reception room of Ohio State is full of talent in the gills. He is an unstoppable force and – as long as he meets expectations – he will be in New York towards the end of the year. Smith is the smartest bet to also win the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards. A +1400 bet to win the prize according to Fanduel SportsbookSmith is behind three quarterbacks in Texas' Arch Manning (+700), LSU's Garrett Nussmeier (+900) and Clemson's Cad Klubnik (+900). That adds even more value to an already smart preseason.
Biletnikoff Award (top recipient)
Prediction: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
Let's continue and also clear this entry. If Smith De Heisman wins, there is no doubt that he will add the Biletnikoff to his trophy case. Even if Smith is somehow from Heisman's statement, he is the clear favorite for his position-specific price.
Davey O'Brien Award (Top Quarterback)
Prediction: Gift Klubnik, QB, Clemson
There are numerous great Quarterbacks to choose from in 2025, but Klubnik has a number of clear benefits. It is more mobile than other veterans such as LSU's Garrett Nussmeier – adding another production rights. He is also more experienced than young weapons such as Texas' Arch Manning, the DJ Lagway of Florida or the Lanorris sellers of South Carolina. Klubnik also benefits from an excellent supporting class, marked by the best recurring receiver of the ACC in Antonio Williams, and it seems that he really clicks with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who can develop an explosive passing attack.
100 days out: Football names, games, storylines to follow if we count down until the 2025 season
Chip Patterson
Doak Walker Award (Top Return)
Prediction: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Nicholas Singleton from Penn State is another solid candidate, but he will split with Kaytron Allen. Love will be a legitimate workhorse for Fighting Irish, especially because they will break a brand new starting quarterback in CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey. Neither Carr n It does not make it time of the year, but he will be the topoffensive option for a Notre Dame team that views a return to the National Championship of the College Football Playoff.
John Mackey Award (Top Tight End)
Prediction: Eli Stowers, Te, Vanderbilt
There is not a lack of talented tight ends in 2025, but there are not as many big names in the position when there were a year ago. Stowers is an excellent breakout candidate. The former Quarterback from Texas A&M and New Mexico flourished in his first year as a pass-catcher at the Commodores. He led the team and was named a selection of the first team All-SEC from 2024 after counting 49 catches for 638 Yards and five touchdowns. Stowers is a Plus athlete and, unlike other candidates such as Max Kreke from Ohio State, he is the undisputed top option in Vanderbilt's passing attack.
Rimington Award (top center)
Prediction: Jake Slaughter, Ol, Florida
Slaughter would probably have been the first center of the board if he declared the 2025 NFL DraftBut he chose to bring it back one year with what looks like a promising team in Florida. He has long been an anchor in the middle of the offensive line of the Gators, and he comes from a 2024 season in which he earned CBS Sports All-American and First-Team All-SEC. Last year, Slaughter took 402 pass-block snaps and only increased one bag, according to Pro Football Focus. That kind of dominance on a key position should give him some hardware.
Bednarik Award (top defender)
Prediction: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
If you have not noticed, there is an abundance of talent in Columbus. Downs does not have the teleclatistics that you would expect from a player with so much hype – he ended the 2024 season with 48 tackles and two interceptions – but that is because opposing violations do not know how to test him. Given that the State has to replace Ohio Defensive 2025, Downs should be more a leader and focal point. That also means that he will set up a number of large numbers while walking across the field for the buckeyes.
Thorpe Award (Top Defensive Back)
Prediction: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Like Smith, so with Downs. If Downs is going to win one of the prizes that have been awarded to the top defender of the University Football, he will be more than worthy of the honor that is donated to defensive back at the end of the year.
Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Top Defender)
Prediction: TJ Parker, Edge, Clemson
The decision to record two prizes in honor of the best defensive player in the University Football came down to two factors: Defenders rarely win the Heisman and the Bednarik and Nagurski elections have shown the willingness to go in different directions in the past seasons. For example, the Nagurski Award often goes to players along the defensive front. Few are better there than Parker – the best return artist in the country after he reached the quarterback 12 times last season. He could be confronted with heavy competition from young studs such as Dylan Stewart in South Carolina and Colin Simmons in Texas, but the proven production of Parker is currently giving him the lead (meaning of pun).
Why Clemson's Dabo Swinney remains the most consistent power in the University Football in the midst of major changes
Brandon Marcello
Outland Trophy (Top Interior Lineman)
Prediction: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson
It helps Parker's case that he will have a star like Woods next to him. Woods is the type of defensive tackle that recommends routine double teams and releases other players on the defense to cause damage in the rear field. But Woods has a lot of advantage of his own thanks to his Freakish athletics, Burst and Movement Skills from the interior. He made 8.5 tackles for loss and three bags last season.
Butkus Award (Top Linebacker)
Prediction: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
Hill is one of the most versatile defenders in the University Football. The 6-foot-3, 237-Ponder has the required size to run from the edge, but its speed means that it is also comfortable to play the ball, where Texas employs him the most. It doesn't matter where he is on the field, he blooms. He started all 16 games for the Longhorns in 2024 and ended the year with 113 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, eight bags, one interception, two pass exhibitions and four forced junk.
SEC Post-Spring Power Rankings: Texas takes first place, LSU is instructed to combat elevated expectations
Will be backus
Lou Terrier Award (Top Placekicker)
Prediction: Dominic Zvada, K, Michigan
It is not an exaggeration to say that last season Zvada was the offensive MVP of Michigan. He was a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Award and a unanimous All-Big Ten selection of the first team after touching 21 of his 22 field target attempts, including a perfect 7 for 7 mark on kicking at least 50 meters.
Ray Guy Award (Top Punter)
Prediction: Rhys Dakin, P, Iowa
Iowa is a punishing factory. The Hawkeyes still have a really good in Dakin, which last season had an average of 44.1 yards per boot as a real first -year student, while he is 2,822 yards with his leg, in eighth place. He also led the Big Ten with 29 points in the 20-Yard line.
