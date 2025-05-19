Franklin Tennis Doubles team of Wins Silver Medal at UIL championships





Record setting Franklin Set for State Meet Record setting Franklin Set for State Meet The mixed double team of Franklin High School was second in the 6A Uil Tennis State Championships class.

Kendall Olivas and Ayden Fraire lost the champion competition to a team of Fort Bend Clements High School.

The Franklin duo closed their season with impressive individual records: Olivas 24-1 and Fraire 16-1.

Olivas and Fraire won their semi -final against a team of Round Rock Westwood. The Franklin High Mixed Doubles team of Kendall Olivas and Ayden Fraire returns with some hardware of the Owl Tennis State Championships after achieving second place in the Class 6a Mixed Doubles. The juniors lost competitive in the championship match of the Fort Bend Clements (Houston Area) team of Gabriel Segubiense and Jastine Escamos, 6-3, 6-4 in San Antonio's Northside Tennis Center, their only loss in a season that ended with silver medals. “Oh man, it was a great achievement for both of us, El Paso in general,” Fraire said. “Putting El Paso on the map is a great feeling. I wish we could have come up with a gold medal, but we have to take in the fact that we have a silver in the state. That is quite a problem.” Olivas felt the same. “To be honest, it's really great,” she said. “I did not expect this at the start of the year. Here are now very surreal. Being with Ayden is such a great experience. I can't wait to see what will come next year. “Getting the chance to be in this area with all these great players, we get that in El Paso, but this is a different level. This shows all the dedication that we have put in the past year.” The day of two games ended a spectacular season for the duo, because Olivas ended 24-1 this spring in her games and Fraire ended 16-1. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Their last victory of this high school season came earlier in the day when Fraire and Olivas won their semi-final against the Round Rock Westwood team of Arjun Rajan and Lily Wang, 6-3, 6-3. Bret Bloomquist can be reached at [email protected]; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elpasotimes.com/story/sports/tennis/2025/05/16/franklin-tennis-doubles-team-of-wins-silver-medal-at-uil-championships/83678479007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos