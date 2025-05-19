NHL Playoffs 2025: Mark Scheifele leads 3 stars of the night … Because some things are bigger than hockey





An emotional and drama-filled game 6 between the host Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets showed spectacular play, sizzling shots, amazing rescues and a complicated decision of a player who took the ice ages after learning the death of his father. Winnipeg Center Mark Scheifele was informed of the unexpected death of his father for the morning skate on Saturday, but with the jets confronted with elimination, the alternative captain chose to play in what was a classic 2-1 overtime loss. NHL Playoffs 2025: Stanley Cup schedule, bracket, scores, as a Panthers Route Maple Leafs to reach East Final Austin Nivison With the victory, the stars go to the final of the Western Conference for the third consecutive year, and with the loss it means that the trophy -curse of the presidents – if you believe in things like that – will continue. But curse or not, it is creepy that it will now be at least 12 seasons, because the team also won the Stanley Cup with the best record in the regular season, giving the answer to the Trivia question the Chicago Blackhawks 2012-13. With another evening of the NHL play -offs in the books, let's emphasize the best and brightest with our 3 stars of the night. 3. Connor Hellebuyck | G | Bump You know that you were involved in a special game, when you stop 18 of 20 shots, some with the acrobatics of a Cirque du Soleil artist – And you are only the third star. Hellebuyck almost unilaterally kept the jets in the game while trying to force a so -called game 7 in Winnipeg on Monday evening. This skate saved on Mikko Rantanen was one of the more unreal at night. Hellebuyck played more than good enough to win this game 6 classic, but unfortunately for him was the man who watches the net on the other side of the ice, but a little better. 2. Jake Oettener | G | Stars There are rescues, good rescues, big rescues, and then there is what this was. Bound on 1 in the third period, with Game 6 very much with a next-goal-win atmosphere, jumped Oettinger over the fold to somehow deny Mason Appleton, which essentially had an empty net. With about 8:35 in regulations, Otettinger Stars fans of an absolute gem and Jets fans delivered something to stew all summer. 1. Mark Lost on C | Bump No, he was not in the winning team. And yes, he committed a stumbling penalty in the decreasing seconds of the third period that led to a Power play goal in the extension, but if you cannot appreciate what Mark Scheifele did for his team on Saturday evening, you miss the bigger picture. When he heard that Scheifele's father Brad died last night, the younger Scheifele decided to play, referring to that this is what his father had wanted. He would score the only goal of Winnipeg. Once news about the death of Scheifele Brak, the Dallas Morning Newsreported that some star fans even started to encourage colleague Dallas supporters Donate $ 55 – His sweater number – to various charities Supported by the Scheifele family. After the game, during the hand pressure line, several stars had relatively long chats and hugs with Scheifele, while the PA system of Dallas Metallica's “Nothing Other Matters” guilty.

