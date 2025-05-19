



Chinese media have requested ticket sales on the so -called sold -out ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Doha after a few poorly visited competitions during the opening weekend. Banks with empty seats were seen in Lusail Sports Arena and Qatar University for a large number of competitions, although fans did appear in the multifunctional hall in Lusail when Chinas Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha Lianghan and Amy Wang of the United States defeated in their mixed double match on Sunday. In other competitions, including when the French duo Simon Gauzy and Prithika Pavade conquer the German pair of Patrick Franziska and Annett Kaufmann on Lusail on Sunday afternoon, hardly any seats were filled in the Arena of 15,300 seats. Earlier this month, scenes about the first two days of the nine-day tournament were in stark contrast to Petra Sorlings that all tickets had sold out the world championships that the ITTF president had said she was shocked, which suggests that it was a rare event for sporting events in the Middle East. Chinese fans showed up to see how Chinas mixed Doubles pair Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha. Photo: WTT This was a unique phenomenon, we hope to study the causes further, said the 54-year-old Swede. Chinese media quickly claimed that tickets in Doha were picked up by scalpers and could be sold on to table tennis fans, in particular those from China who are desperate witnesses to see that Chinese legion retain their top status in sport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/sport/china/article/3310896/chinese-fans-media-query-empty-seats-sold-out-ittf-world-table-tennis-championships

