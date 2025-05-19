Sports
Sam Cook: The new sailor of England on Manchester United, Djing and Fred the Tortoise
Cook's most recent winter was the last step on the way to international cricket. Since he has been overlooked for so long, few would have blamed him if he had given up the dollars and chased them in short competitions.
Instead, he rejected “a few pieces of franchise things” to play for England Lions in Australia, and he was one of the striking artists in a different disappointing tour. While the Lions won none of their three games, Cook 13 Wickets claimed, a handy demonstration of his power with the Kookaburra Ball in an next year.
“I made the right decision to go with the lions and show what I could do in Australia,” he says. “It has strengthened my business for international cricket.”
At a time when England has changed their selection methods, the inclusion of Cook shows that provincial performance can still offer a path to the test team.
He might have been the most hurt last summer, when the exceptionally green Josh Hull got the chance after Mark Wood was injured. At the time, England -director of Cricket Rob Key explained that the decision was due to the styles of bowling, and Cook would have been in the frame if a replacement for woakes was needed. Cook therefore had to wait a little longer.
“I just wanted to know what they wanted to see me do,” says Cook. “It was not a case of buying up a fuss or moan, I was just desperate to know how I could improve.
“It was never a case of” we don't think you're fast enough “. It just tried to improve the echelons of my pace as high as I could, to improve skills, and much of it was just that the boys were better, what was true for bowlers such as Jimmy and Broady.”
So Cook arrives in Test Cricket Battle-Harded, comfortable with his game and, in his opinion, “in a better place than if I was chosen a year or two ago”.
At best he will give England control and accuracy. Holding length is one of his most important skills. In the past five years, more than 77% of its deliveries in the championship are at a good length, comfortably the highest percentage of the top 10 seaters.
“It is not what the ball does, but where it counts,” says Lewis, the former Australia -Zemmer now at the coaching staff of Yorkshire. “He places the ball in the right areas and asks questions sufficient times of Batsmen.
“Batsman go out in two ways: poor decision -making or selection of bad shot. He places enough balls in the areas to get one of those two options. He shifts the ball both sides, but his ability to hold his height is quite special.”
The last time Zimbabwe played a test in England, 22 years ago, the series was famous for the debut of Anderson, the patron saint of English insights such as Cook.
Anderson marked his bow to Lord's with a five-wicket Trek. A choice was made to claim your own debut, or see Manchester United win the Europa League of the Europe?
“It's a no-brainer,” he says. “I take the five-front. If we lose, I will tell everyone that the Europa League is an irrelevant trophy. Hopefully I can be greedy and get both.”
