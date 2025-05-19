It was Sir Alex Ferguson who spoke about foggy memories when it came to football, nostalgia and how it worked against some of the players trying to imitate the old glory of Manchester Uniteds.

I do it myself, explained the most successful manager in British football history, shortly before he retired in 2013 with a 13th Premier League title. People say that this is not as good as the teams from the past, but sometimes there are foggy memories of teams from the past.

We do it all to a certain extent, regardless of who we support. Our heroes are our heroes and in football Nostalgia has always been the file that smoothes the rough edges of the good old days. But it is worth keeping this in mind when the subject turns to Bruno Fernandes, as it often does, and the not entirely simple challenge to try to understand where he is under the big and good ones that the clubs have worn.

Not so high, if you listen to Roy Keane, a really great ex-sizing captain who uses his role as a television fundit to sometimes talk about Fernandes with a look of near-rings on his face.

And yes, there are plenty of others who have questioned Fernandes during his five and a half seasons in the club. Is he exceptionally talented? Naturally. But can he be annoying prastulant? Absolute. Maybe not your usual united captain? Not if you remember your Keane or Bryan Robson or several others who have worn that bracelet with distinction.

Could Fernandes ever come to a Best United XI? Not unless you were extraordinary generous (or downright stupid). In a club with the history of Uniteds, he would probably not have the references to get into a second best XI. Or even a third or fourth.



(Richard Heathcote/Getty images)

In the end, however, there is a whole series of statistics or you can just go back what you see with your eyes to make clear why the modern association should be grateful to have it.

And Ferguson is right: people have foggy memories when it comes to their favorite players from the past.

Contrary to what you may have heard, Eric Cantona did not scatter his precious magic over every football field. Ryan Giggs, no matter how brilliant he was, had enough occasions that he could not beat his husband or find a cross. Paul Scholes? What a player, what a pleasure to look at, but don't assume that he was exceptional every time he wore that shirt. And the same applies to Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and almost all former United players who will be rightly remembered as real quantities.

When Arthur Hopcraft, one of the Doyens by British Sports Writing, his book from 1968, The Football Man, wrote, dedicated a whole chapter to Bobby Charlton. He mentioned the praise and those of us who are too young to have seen Charlton in action, could imagine that a player with his level of status and a World Cup winner from 1966 with England with England, no less a bad game or a period in which his form was questioned by Hopcraft and his colleagues. But of course he did that.

He is the player who sometimes disappoints with a ragless, off-form performance, and yet over the years it remains clear and clear in the memory, Hopcraft writes.

The persistent complaint that I heard against Charlton, the one who keeps him out of the lists when some people call it handful of the world's greatest players, is that he avoids the anger of the game that where hacking and elbows are fiercest, Charlton cannot be found. But this is like rejecting Dickens from the world's great literature because he never went to Gaol for throwing bricks to politicians.



Not even like Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney were exceptional in every match (Laurence Griffiths/Getty images)

What all these players have in common, in contrast to Fernandes, that they belonged to brilliant United teams who have Charlton's expression, at the age of 21, that playing football in Old Trafford was running on stage in a theater of dreams.

Fernandes, in stark contrast, has given its best years to a club that goes through their worst years.

Ruben Amorim's side is 16th in a competition of 20 club and with one match of their domestic campaign, the 20-way English champions did not even reach 40 points, which was once considered as the safety mark that would ensure that a club would fall to the second level through the trouble.

It is the worst performance of the United States, because they were last relegated in 1974 and with that kind of background it is difficult to think that Fernandes will be remembered as a bona fide club legend in the coming years. Respect? Yes. Affection? Naturally. But legend? That may feel too much, perhaps, when the entire football is rubbernecking in the direction of the United States.

The Paradox is that this can also be the man who lifted the Europa League trophy on Wednesday, to deal with the FA Cup that he helped United States win last season and the League Cup of the year before.



(Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty images)

This is one of the strange things about United: the Post-Ferguson years have brought more industrialities, lows and cheek-reduced shame than they would remember. But if they beat Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao, it is the second time they have won the Europa League in eight years and, surprisingly enough, their sixth major trophy in a decade. What has been a grim period for United would be a golden for most clubs.

Fernandes has been there since January 2020 and, to give him his own, there have been five separate seasons, including the current one, when he has finished double digits for both goals and helps something that no other united player in the Premier League era has done more than once.

His 27 goals have scorer in the Europa League since replaced the old UEFA Cup in 2009, three behind Radamel Falcao and seven shortage of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. And who has his assists with 24 in the first place? That would also be the carrier of Uniteds no 8 shirt.

Very good, you could think, but what about the Champions League? Do you remember the times that United, with all their haughty ambitions, used to look down on the clumsy Thursday-Sentagoutine of Europes Two-Geders Competition?

Many of us do that. However, is it fair to hold on to Fernandes when the evidence suggests that he has been abandoned by his environment?



Fernandes played for the club for United during a particularly difficult period (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Did you know that in the top 10 of the list of football players who gave up the most distance in the Premier League this season this season this season? Or that he had some of the best statistics in the top five domestic competitions of Europe in Europe for tackles, intercepting and winning the ball?

To say that he does not understand what a hard transplant means, or that he is not placed in a captain's shift, is simply not supported by the figures.

So why so much beef? Well, the most legitimate criticism is that it can be positively indicted, too often not visible anywhere on the many occasions in which opponents benefit from the large, open spaces that appear in the midfield of Uniteds. Everyone can tear his habits of arms and always chattering in the ear -sheading ear. There are also times when he makes the wrong choice or loses the ball in positions that make his team vulnerable.

Others could claim that it is a form of courage that he supports to make the kind of decisive passes that in another era Ferguson referred to Cantona as the CAN opener, who cut open opposition distribution.

Would Fernandes start the current Liverpools team? It is a good debate and yes, chances are he would probably do. Manchester Citys? They would like to have a player with his ability to fill the void that was left by Kevin De Bruynnes threatening departure. In short, Fernandes is a great football player: the only player next to Ronaldo and David de Gea who wins United Player-of-the-Season Award (founded in 1988) four times.

It is therefore not difficult to understand why people at the top of the club do not want to think about the idea that Fernandes can be seduced by the Mega-Rijks offered in Saudi Arabia.

The ties with the current Saudi champions are already hilal, and that should be the real concern for everyone at Old Trafford, not whether Fernandes is overestimated, underestimated or secretly wants to scrape his studs to Keanes Shins.

Fernandes will be in September 31 and it was inevitable that he would come to the attention of a club or clubs from the Saudi Pro League at some point.

But the bottom line is that United is a victory from entering the following Champions League seasons, albeit by the back door, and anyone associated with the club should hope that this would be sufficient for the Portugal International to take away any thoughts of departure. Because, can you imagine where this would once be a powerful football club without him?

(Top photo: Carl Recine/Getty images)