Wake Forest wins 2025 NCAA di Di's Tennis Championship

Wake Forest has won the NCAA di di Di Tennis Team Championship 2025.

The Deamon Decons destroyed reigning champions, TCU, with a score of 4-2 in Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas. It is the second title of Wake Forest of all time and the first since 2018.

The qualifications of the NCAA di di di di di di were unveiled on Monday 28 April in a selection show on NCAA.com.

Wake Forest, TCU, Texas and Stanford were selected as the top four seeds in the field of sixty -four teams.

De Di Men's Tennis Team Championship Bracket 2025

Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket

2025 Di Men's Tennis Team Championship schedule

  • Selection Show | April 28

  • First and second rounds | May 2
    • May 2
      • Clemson 4, Quinnipiac 0
      • Michigan St. 4, North -Alabama 0
      • Florida State 4, Samford 0
      • No. 8 Columbia 4, Binghamton 0
      • Pepperdine 4Alabama 3
      • UCLA 4UC Santa Barbara 0
      • Harvard 4, Washington 0
      • No. 12 Mississippi St. 4New Orleans 0
      • No. 13 South Carolina 4VCU 0
      • Kentucky 4Old Dominion 0
      • No. 4 Stanford 4New Mexico 0
      • No. 11 California 4Boise St. 1
      • No. 10 Arizona 4Denver 0
      • Oklahoma 4Illinois 0
      • No. 1 Wake Forest 4Gardner-Webb 1
      • No. 2 TCU 4, Abilene Christian 0
    • May 3
      • No. 13 South Carolina 4, Florida State 3
      • Florida 4, South -Florida 1
      • Princeton 4, St. John's (de) 0
      • Auburn 4, Belmont 0
      • Duke 4Middle Tenn. 0
      • Baylor 4, Nebraska 1
      • Georgia 4, UNCW 0
      • Cornell 4, Michigan 0
      • No. 8 Columbia 4, Clemson 2
      • No. 5 Ohio St. 4, Buffalo 0
      • No. 14 Tennessee 4, Alabama St. 0
      • No. 7 Virginia 4, Buckknell 0
      • No. 15 UCF 4, Miami (FL) 1
      • South California 4Arizona St. 0
      • No. 16 Texas A&M 4Rice 2
      • No. 3 Texas 4Montana 0
      • No. 9 NC is 4South Carolina St. 0
      • Stanford 4Pepperdine 0
      • No. 10 Arizona 4Harvard 0
      • UCLA 4, No. 11 California 2
      • No. 1 Wake Forest 4, Kentucky 1
      • No. 2 TCU 4, Okahaha 2
      • No. 6 San Diego 4UC Irvine 2
      • No. 12 Mississippi State 4, Michigan State 0
    • May 4
  • Super Regionals | 9-10 May
  • Quarter -finals
  • Semi -final | May 17
  • National championship | May 18 streamed on ESPN+

NCAA di Di's Tennis Team Championship History

TCU is the defending champion after beating Texas with 4-3 who won his first NCAA di Tennis National Championship in program history. South California leads the nation with 21 titles of all time, but the last victory of the title came in 2012. See the full championship history below:

Year CHAMPION Points/score Second place HOST
2024 TCU 4-3 Texas Oklahoma State
2023 Virginia 4-0 Ohio State UCF
2022 Virginia 4-0 Kentucky Illinois
2021 Florida 4-1 Baylor UCF
2020 Canceled from COVID-19
2018 Wake Bos 4-2 Ohio State Wake Bos
2017 Virginia 4-2 North Carolina Georgia
2016 Virginia 4-1 Oklahola Tulsa
2015 Virginia 4-1 Oklahola Baylor
2014 South California 4-2 Oklahola Georgia
2013 Virginia 4-3 UCLA Illinois
2012 South California 4-2 Virginia Georgia
2011 South California 4-3 Virginia Stanford
2010 South California 4-2 Tennessee Georgia
2009 South California 4-1 Ohio St. Texas A&M
2008 Georgia 4-2 Texas Tulsa
2007 Georgia 4-0 Illinois Georgia
2006 Pepperin 4-2 Georgia Stanford
2005 UCLA 4-3 Baylor Texas A&M
2004 Baylor 4-0 UCLA Tul Helobles
2003 Illinois 4-3 Vanderbilt Georgia
2002 South California 4-1 Georgia Texas A&M
2001 Georgia 4-1 Tennessee Georgia
1998 Stanford 4-0 Georgia Georgia
1997 Stanford 4-0 Georgia UCLA
1996 Stanford 4-1 UCLA Georgia
1995 Stanford 4-0 Mississippi Georgia
1994 South California 4-3 Stanford Our Lady
1993 South California 5-3 Georgia Georgia
1992 Stanford 5-0 Our Lady Georgia
1991 South California 5-2 Georgia Georgia
1989 Stanford 5-3 Georgia Georgia
1988 Stanford 5-2 LSU Georgia
1987 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia
1986 Stanford 5-2 Pepperin Georgia
1985 Georgia 5-1 UCLA Georgia
1984 UCLA 5-4 Stanford Georgia
1983 Stanford 5-4 Southern Methodist Georgia
1982 UCLA 5-1 Pepperin Georgia
1981 Stanford 5-1 UCLA Georgia
1980 Stanford 5-3 California Georgia
1979 UCLA 5-3 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia
1978 Stanford 6-3 UCLA Georgia
1977 Stanford 5-4 Trinity (Tex.) Georgia
1976 South California, UCLA 21 Tex.pan American
1975 UCLA 27-20 Miami (Fla.) Tex.pan American
1974 Stanford 30-25 South California South California
1973 Stanford 33-28 South California Princeton
1972 Trinity (Tex.) 36-30 Stanford Georgia
1971 UCLA 35-27 Trinity (Tex.) Our Lady
1969 South California 35-23 UCLA Princeton
1968 South California 31-23 Rice Trinity (Tex.)
1967 South California 28-23 UCLA Southern -sick.
1966 South California 27-23 UCLA Miami (Fla.)
1965 UCLA 31-13 Miami (Fla.) UCLA
1964 South California 26-25 UCLA Michigan St.
1963 South California 27-19 UCLA Princeton
1962 South California 22-12 UCLA Stanford
1961 UCLA 17-16 South California Iowa St.
1960 UCLA 18-8 South California Washington
1959 Notre Dame, Tulane 8 Northwest
1958 South California 13-9 Stanford Navy
1957 Michigan 10-9 Tulane Utah
1956 UCLA 15-14 South California Kalamazoo
1955 South California 12-7 Texas North Carolina
1954 UCLA 15-10 South California Washington
1953 UCLA 11-6 California Syracuse
1952 UCLA 11-5 California, South California Northwest
1951 South California 9-7 Cincinnati Northwest
1950 UCLA 11-5 California, South California Texas
1949 San Francisco 7-4 Rollins, Tulane, Washington Texas
1948 William & Mary 6-5 San Francisco UCLA
1947 William & Mary 10-4 Rice UCLA
1946 South California 9-6 William & Mary Northwest

