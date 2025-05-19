Sports
Last remaining teams in the Stanley Cup -Play -offs this year, Sabres shows what is needed to be successful
After the Toronto Maple Leafs And Florida Panthers Play game 7 of their second round Stanley Cup Playoff series Sunday evening, there are only four teams left in this year's late season. And regardless of which team itself at the Carolina Hurricanes” Dallas Stars And Edmonton Oilers In the final of the conference it will be crystal clear-de Buffalo Sabres Included – what is needed to be successful to get into the play -offs, and when the games are the most important once they are there.
Advertisement
For one thing, you need soothree of generational talent – Whether That's Superstars Like Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Toronto's Auston Matthews, Dallas' Miro Heiskanen, Florida's Sebastien Aho -and -Defense Has – – – And Defense – – And Defense – – And Defense – – And Defense – – And Defense – – And Defense — And Defense — And Defense – – And Defense — And Defense – – And Defense – – And Defense – And Defense – And Defense – – And Defense – And Defense – And Defense – – And Defense – And Defense – And Defense – And Defense Hazo and Defense – And Defense's Has. Feisty Competitors, Including Florida's Aaron Ekblad, Edmonton's Darnell nurse, Chris Tanev van Toronto and Jake McCabe, ESA Lindell from Dallas and Brent Burns from Carolina.
In the meantime, Playoff teams must also have a certain degree of goaltents. Toronto received that of both Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll this season, just like Edmonton with Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner, Florida with Sergei Bobvrovsky, Carolina with Frederik Andersen and Dallas with Jake Oettener.
And you also need a lot of quality depth to help you protect against injuries and the depth of your opponents. All five teams that were still active from Sunday afternoon have depth over, because the hurricanes, stars, leaves, panters and oils have all benefited from quality performers in the line -up.
The Sabres, on the other hand, has not been able to brag any of those things. Yes, Buffalo has Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, but you probably can't put those three young people in the top 10 of their positions-Esthans. And although Buffalo may eventually have a high-end keeper in Devon Levi, you can't say that he is now somewhere near the top 10 under mys. Finally, although the Sabres have a whole series of prospects that they hope they will be in the elevator, it is not accurate to compare them with the best in the NHL in the depth ministery.
Advertisement
That is the challenge for Buffalo GM Kevyn Adams-Place De Sabres in a top three or top-five position in at least one of those areas to start things. They ask to be in a top three or top-five area in those three different areas, is indeed a long order, but if Buffalo ever starts to win a few Playoff rounds and Sabres fans gives a true reason to be optimistic about their championship ambitions, they have to start somewhere.
Who is a reasonable target for Buffalo in a free desk this summer? The Buffalo Sabres will know the low season in knowing that they have some money to spend on free agents, not as much money as some teams, but at the moment they have about
$ 21.4 million in salary cape room To use.
Advertisement
That original power area is probably their defense corps, but if Buffalo has that and they don't have an elite netminding and overall high-quality depth, they will continue to struggle and their 14-year-old play-off drought will continue.
Teams that ultimately rise through the ranks are built with meticulous attention to detail, and if even the least element is unable to browse, they are eliminated in short order from the late season. So that is what Adams should do in the coming months and a year of seek out how you can get the Sabres-Makers and needle in many more than one important department.
If there is some doubt about the areas we have treated above, Buffalo will make more apologies for a fan base that must be sick in their stomach of apologies. You either have what is needed to be better than 28 other NHL teams in crucial areas or not – and not at the moment.
