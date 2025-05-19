Sports
Wang Chuqin is moving forward in Table Tennis World Championships after a successful challenge
May 19, 2025 – (Doha) The world table tennis championships in Doha not only showed the athletic competence of top players, but also the growing role of technology in sport. The second ranking list of China, Wang Chuqin, achieved the headlines during his first round match after a successful challenge of a service error with the help of the Hawk-Eye Video Review System, a moment that has led widespread discussion about the effectiveness of the system and to officize impact.
Wang Chuqin was confronted with the American player Nandan Naresh and was punished in the second set for alleged violation of the 30-degree Tosshoek rule during his serve. The referee ruled his toss illegally and gave the point to Naresh. Wang, confident in the legality of his serve, immediately activated the Hawk-Eye Challenge, a system that was formally introduced by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) in 2022.
The arena was tense when the Hawk-Eye system analyzed the repeat data. The result was clear: Wangs threw corner measured 24.67 degrees, well within the legal limit. The decision was destroyed, allowing Wang to continue his match without punishment. He eventually won the game in straight sets, 40, and went on to the next round.
The implementation of Hawk-Eye in table tennis has been an important development. Unlike sport such as tennis, where the system mainly rates line calls, Hawk-Eye in Table Tennis is used to tackle a series of controversial problems, including service-throw height and corner, net accents, edge balls and more. Each player has allowed two challenges per match, which are stored if successful or not decisive.
Wang Chuqin praised the system after his match and stated: “I believe that Hawk-Eye helps prevent referee's crimes. Based on internal evaluations, I know that my serve meets the rules.” However, the incident led to broader debates on the effectiveness of the systems and its influence on the dynamics of the games.
The drama did not end with the successful challenge of Wangs. Cameras conquered a post-point exchange between Wang and his coach, Wang Hao, a former world champion and now head coach of the Chinese men's team. Wang Chuqin seemed frustrated and told how the referee immediately called an error. Wang Hao replied: “I thought it was just a warning”, in which a misunderstanding was revealed by the referees English call from “Error”, who immediately assigns an end to the opponent.
The exchange led to lively discussion among fans online. Critics wondered how a veteran like Wang Hao, with decades of international experience, could incorrectly interpret such a Basisterm. “The coach must be prepared to support the player in such situations, not to leave him alone,” said a fan. Others, however, praised Wang Chuqin for his calmness and his ability to navigate through the situation with confidence, even with the help of his English skills to effectively dispute the call.
The incident emphasizes the potential and limitations of Hawk-Eye technology in table tennis. Although it offers extra justice, some experts claim that it can disrupt the game stream. “The challenge processes of the game, the assessment of the images and awaiting a decision interrupts the rhythm and the spectacle of the match,” said Sun Qilin, an international referee and professor of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
Feng Tianwei, a former world champion and now president of the Singapore Table Tennis Academy, acknowledged the importance of technology in modern sports. “Hawk-Eye promotes fairness and benefits both players and officials. However, it is essential to find a balance to maintain the unique pace and excitement of the games,” she noticed.
Critics have also pointed out that dependence on technology may not eliminate fully inconsistencies. Differences in referee experience, positioning and interpretations can still lead to disputes, even with Hawk-Eye in place.
After his opening round victory, Wang Chuqin faces Brazilian player Leonardo Iizuka in the round of 64. A victory could see him opposite Hong Kongs Wong Chun Ting of Frances Thibault Poret in the next round. In addition to his singles campaign, Wang works together with Sun Yingsha in the Mixed Doubles event, where they are confronted with a Brazilian duo led by reigning world champion Hugo Calderano in the round of 32.
