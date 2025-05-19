“It felt incredible to receive the call”





The Waringstown Allrounder speaks about his journey, those who helped him on the way and what it was like to receive a call-up for the Senior Men's Squad of Ireland. Tom Mayes in South Africa, 24, arrived in April 2021 in Northern Ireland, with an Irish passport thanks to his father's sided grandmother who was born in Dublin. He was called in the Northern Knights team later that year. Although he was previously called up in the Ireland Mens -Ploeg, this time it was in the back of a Strong Ireland Wolves tour last month to the VAE, in which Mayes believes that he has prepared him better for a potential debut. Tom MayesAbout what it was like to get the call: It felt incredible to receive Andrew White's call [National Mens Selector]. I was resting on the couch at home after a club T20 match when he called, it was the kind of call that every aspiring international cricket player dreams of getting. If I am lucky to make my debut, so far it would not only be my proud moment in life, but also a very proud moment for my family and friends, as well as all those coaches and teammates from the past who have all played an incredibly important role in bringing me to this position. Mayes have received so far about the trip: The attitude of Ireland Wolves is a great place to start understanding what is needed for the step to international cricket, and ultimately where you have to go to play at the highest level. That recent tour gave me a lot of confidence to know that I can keep my own at that level. During the series I learned a lot about my own game, in terms of what I am capable of, but more importantly, I have learned a lot more from which areas I have to work and where to be to make real progress, and hopefully be successful, I have to play at the highest level. Those who helped him along the way: Over the years I have worked with so many great coaches, too much to mention now, but each of them has played a major role to bring me where I am today. I will always be grateful the time and effort they put in my game. However, when I grew up, my old man played a huge role to put me in cricket. We would be every chance in the back garden that I could get, play and learn and enjoy the game. I loved cricket from a very young age. Fixtures Ireland Men against West -India Men ODI series May 21: Ireland Men against West -India Men (1 star ODI; Clontarf; early 10.45 am)

ODI; Clontarf; early 10.45 am) May 23: Ireland Men against West -India Men (2 ND ODI; Clontarf; early 10.45 am)

ODI; Clontarf; early 10.45 am) May 25: Ireland Men against West -India Men (3RDODI; Clontarf; early 10.45 am) [Times local to the venue] LiveScoring will be available from: https://cricketireland.ie/matches/ WATCH The broadcasts are: Ireland/VK: TNT Sports Caribbean: Rush Sub-Saharan Africa: Supersport India: Fancode Pakistan: Tapmad Squadrons Ireland Mens Squad Paul Stirling (C) (Northern Knights)

Andrew Balbirnie (Pembroke / North West Warriors)

Curtis Campher (Clontarf / Munster Reds)

CAMICICHAEL (Instonians / Northern Knights)

George Dockkell (Phoenix / Leinster Lightning)

Matthew Humphreys (Lisburn / Northern Knights)

Josh Little (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Tom Mayes (Waringstown / Northern Knights)

Andrew McBrine (Donemana / North West Warriors)

Barry McCarthy (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Liam McCarthy (Railway Union / Munster Reds)

Harry Tector (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Lorcan Tucker (Pembroke / Leinster Lightning)

Craig Young (North Down / North West Warriors) West -India Mens Squad Shai Hope (Captain)

Jewel Andrew

John Campbell

Kacy Carty

Roston Chase

Matthew Forde

Justin Greaves

Amir Jangoo

Alzarri Joseph

Shamar Joseph

Brandon King

Evin Lewis

Gudakesh motion

Sherfane Rutherford

Jayden Seales

