Tennis wants his spectators to offer atmosphere, but the abuse of players continues to exist at tournaments

This week, the behavior of fans was an important topic in the Italian open, preparations for the French Open Escalated in Esports and American College Tennis changed things with regard to the US Open.

When does tennis decide to intervene on the behavior of the public and should it?

While Carlos Alcaraz danced against Jannik Sinner through the second set of the Italian open final, he did that in almost total silence. As it had done during the tournament, the crowd in the Foro Italico in Rome announced its feelings this time with silence, instead of resentment.

During her quarter -final defeat against Zheng Qinwen, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka a fan to lock the F after they were shouted at her. In the previous round, World No. 22 Clara Tauson a public member who challenged her after she served a double mistake against Mirra Andreeva and asked: Who are you? Before begging the referee of the chair to intervene.

Jakub Menk, the world No. 19, was involved in a similar confrontation during his match against FINE Marozsn, while in her last meeting with home favorite Jasmine Paolini, world no. 10 Diana Shnaider, the Baying Italian believers exchanged italian after flying her.

Not all tennis aggregating are created equal and part -time support can quickly be extended to unjustified abuse, especially when the spectators who deliver it are not to support a certain player, but whatever the outcome makes money from sports bets. For Shnaider and Alcaraz they met roaring and one with not even a few applause, they can put things down to play a home. Although it is possible that Andreeva and Maroznar both have a secret coterie of Roman Ultras, it is the kind of needling that Menk and Tauson have experienced that the sport is presenting with a problem.

Elite players have documented how abuse is bleeding on social media during competitions. Almost every player has a story about registering on Instagram or X to flood of offensive messages after a defeat, not from their fans nor their followers of the opponent, but of people who simply decided that they could win a bet and ultimately received no payment.

Fans who are not ejected or at least disciplined when they abuse a competition court only encourages them to continue, but referees and security staff can rarely distinguish between partisan support, which the sport must embrace about silence, and the kind of targeted sealing that afforage.

Tauson at least got a degree of revenge. Immediately after that double mistake, she hit an ace over the T and gestured mockingly to the same fan behind her for some noise.

James Hansen

Can tennis and eSports finally produce a video game that is worthy of the sport?

The French OpenS main drawing starts on Sunday 25 May, but for Esports -plugs the action starts a day seriously, when the annual Roland Garros Eseries takes place at the same location, in the Muse du Tennis Auditorium.

Eight players, demolished from more than 500,000 original applicants, will fight on a customized French open version of the Mobile Game Tennis Clash for a 5,000 (4,210; $ 5,636) prize pool, which is shared between the winner and second place.

The mere mention of eSports is sufficient to let many tennisurists recover, but it is something that all four of the sports -bands have adopted Slams. This is the eighth edition of the Roland Garros event, while Wimbledon held his first eSports competition in 2024. The Australian Open has a whole gaming division, while the US Open introduced an interactive gaming zone in the Billie King Tennis Center last year.

This year's French Open Event, the eight players will compete as individuals, but split into two teams. One will become the leader by former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, the other by former world no. 6 and home favorite Gilles Simon.

An avid gamer, Simon actually participated in the event itself last year and took a few victories. He always traveled with his PlayStation during his career, including for Frances Davis Cup tires, and it was a mutual interest he shared with former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, whom he coached until February and with whom he still plays online.

Simon, 40, is well aware of the skepticism towards eSports of many tennis fans, but believes that events such as the Roland Garros Eseries can serve a valuable goal.

If some of the boys playing tennis conflict play well and then come to the stadium, or if they finally want to pick up a racket and start playing, then it is a victory, he said in a recent video interview. He added that the Grand Slams would have to put on such a diverse crowd, and that Esports gives the tournaments a fascinating package of events.

The lack of a good tennis video game has long been complained as a missed opportunity for sport in offering an entrance gate for young people.

In 2024 there were 200 spectators on the spot for the Esports event, but there were more than 200,000 more who watched through live-streaming platform Twitch. Tennis is also left with other sports in the use of such points of sale to broaden his fandom: Elite football players and Formula 1 drivers are some of the most viewed celebrities on Twitch, some become Megastars in online gaming before breaking through in their respective sports.

For tennis, access to these communities is the key to its growth.

Charlie Eccleshare

Why does American College Tennis want a champion of champions?

A good time before the university sports in the United States have officially changed its rules to enable student athletes to earn Gobs cash, tennis at university level there had its own version of prize money.

Traditionally, American winners of the NCAA title received a wildcard entry in the main drawing of the US Open. If those champions had become professional after winning the collegial championship, which many of them do, they were allowed to keep the first round payment, which reached $ 100,000 last year.

This year everything has changed.

The NCAA decided that it was too much for players to participate successively in both her team and individual championships. It moved the individual championships to November. But that opened nine months of separation between the NCAA tournament and the following years. The United States Tennis Association (USTA), which organizes the latter, decided that this was too long. Even who doesn't like a little more competition?

Instead of opening directly to the US, Michael Zheng from Columbia University in New York City and Alexa Noel from the University of Miami automatic qualification in a play-off of four people won. This will be held between 16 and 18 June, with a committee selecting the three participants to both the men's and women's side.

The winners will be in the US Open Main Draw. Second place gets a wildcard to qualify. There will also be men's and ladiesplay -offs.

Michael Zheng and I knew at the start of the individual championships of the NCAA in November that, since the event was in the fall, the Wildcard would be determined by a play -off, said Howard Endelman, head coach at Columbia.

Congratulations, you are the NCAA champion! Win two more games now and you will be open in the US.

In this week Team Championships, held in the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Tex., Wake Forest University took the title of the men, while the University of Georgia took the ladies. Wake Forest defeated Texas Christian University, while Georgia defeated Texas A&M.

Matt Futterman

The winners of the week

ATP:

Alcaraz (3) def. Sinner (1) 7-6 (5), 6-1 to the Italian (1,000) in Rome. It is the Spaniards 19th ATP Tour title.

WTA:

Paolini (6) def. Coco Gauff (4) 6-4, 6-2 to the Italian (1,000) in Rome. She became the first Italian winner at the tournament in 40 years.

Katie Boulter (2) def. Chloe -package 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to the Trophe Clarins (WTA 125) in Paris. It is Boulters First WTA Clay-Court title.

At the row

Gauffs Stand in a place from No. 3 to No. 2 after her run at the Italian open.

Alcaraz Moves one place from No. 3 to No. 2 after winning the Italian open, so that he and Sinner can meet each other alone in the final of the French open.

Peyton Stearns Enter the top 30 for the first time, after rising from no. 42 to no. 27 for the first time.

Iga White Falls three places from No. 2 to no. 5, which means that she could encounter one of the top four players in the French open quarterfinals.

Alex Michelsen Let a place fall from No. 32 to no. 33, which is waiting for a sowing at the French open.

Nicolas Jarry Tuimt 96 places from no. 53 to no. 149 After losing its ranking points for reaching the 2024 Italian open final.

Come up

ATP

Hamburg, Germany: Hamburg open (500) with Alexander Zverev, Frances Tiafoe, Andrey Rublev, Francisco Cerundolo.

Geneva: Geneva open (250) With Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Tom Mach, student ten.



VK: Sky Sports; US: Tennis Canal Tennis TV

WTA

Strasbourg, France: International Strasbourg (500) With Elena Rybakin, Jessica Pegula, Emma Raducan, Barbora Krejkov.



VK: Sky Sports; US: Tennis Channel

