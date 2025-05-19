Sports
Who is Daniel Brown, lawyer in the defense in the process of Sex-Assault Hockey Canada?
Daniel Brown is on a short list of criminal lawyers in Canada that a regular person who follows the news may recognize.
He is often quoted in the media as a legal expert and is, in general, in lawyers as one of the most competent procedural judges in the country. Mr. Brown literally wrote the book (with former crown lawyer Jill Witkin, who is now a judge) about the prosecution and defending of sexual attacks in Canada.
But last week he brought the headlines throughout the country Other reasons.
A jury member in the process of sexual violence of five former members of the World Hockey Team of Canadas 2018 accused Mr Brown and his co-counsel of bullying the jury. The lawyers represent one of the accused players in the controversial test, who is heard in London, Ont.
In a letter handed over to Justice Maria Carroccia on Thursday, jury member 11: several jury members feel that we are being judged and fooled by lawyers Brown and Hilary Dudding. Every day when we enter the courtroom, they observe us, whisper against each other and turn to each other and laugh like they are discussing our appearance. This is unprofessional and unacceptable.
What the jury did not hear during the sex attack test of Hockey Canada
On Friday, Justice Carroccia said she had no choice but to dismiss the jury again, because it was clear that at least some members were biased against the defense. (At the end of April, Justice Carroccia declared a mistrial after Mrs. Dudding and someone from the first jury met on a local food market. The jury member was worried that the interaction was inappropriate. Mrs Dudding said she had made a reflexive apology at the moment.)
The trial will now only be heard by the judge, a change that Crowne lawyer Meaghan Cunningham initially opposed that it would harm the case of the prosecution, because they had already presented evidence for three weeks in a way that was designed for a jury, not a judge.
For his part, Mr. Brown explicitly denied that the accusation of jury members Carroccia also told the court that she had not seen problematic behavior, but the controversy has put Mr. Brown, Mrs. Dudding and their company, Daniel Brown Law, in the spotlight.
It is a place where the media -Savvy Mr. Brown has used to his advantage earlier.
He was a 26-year-old articling student the first time he made national news in 2004.
The graduated Queens University Law worked at a company called Pinkofskys, it is now Rusonik, Oconnor, Robbins, Ross, & Angelini, LLP when one of the Senior Lawyers of the companies was embedded to make an illegal left hand in Torontos Financial District. Mr. Brown convinced a justice of the peace that the ticket was fake, because the left signor was not written in both English and French.
The early years of the career of Mr. Browns coincided with a period of frequent shootings and gangweld in Toronto. Much of his work from this The time included drugs, weapons and murder cases.
Kelly: Whatever the verdict, the benefits of hockey have decreased
Then, in 2013, Mr. Brown himself in the middle of a controversy that was covered all over the world when he accepted a customer with the name Mohamed Siad.
Mr. Siad was arrested in the Traveler Police Investigation project, a probe focused on the Dixon City Bloods Street Gang. It turned out that Mr. Siad had filmed the then mayor Rob Ford Rook-Cocaine and then tried to sell the video for $ 100,000 to the Toronto Star and Gawker.
Mr. Browns Star continued to get up for the next decade and he switched off himself. Nowadays, his boutique company in the center of Toronto employs about a dozen lawyers. He later became president of the Criminal Lawyers Association (CLA).
John Struthers, himself a former president of the CLA, has known Mr. Brown for years and has worked with him as a co-counsel in a murder process by a jury about ten years ago.
He was then a younger advice and I was higher. He did very well, Mr. said Struthers. It is devoted to the legal system. He is devoted to the law. He is dedicated to his customers. And he is an excellent lawyer. And in cases of sexual violence, he is probably the leader in Canada.
Mr Struthers said that the London jury members claim that Mr. Brown and his co-counsel are not logical.
The last one would try to do is the jury alienated for whatever reason. There is no possibility that they ridiculed jury members. Literally no possibility, he said.
Mr Struthers said that the frequent protests outside the courtroom, those insults that were hurled at the accused players and the lawyers, could also have played a role in how the jury member Mr. Brown viewed.
Lawyer Hussein Aly van de Defense, who worked with Mr. Brown at Pinkofsky's and described him as a great mentor, said he was certain that what happened in the London court was the result of a wrong interpretation.
Mr Aly said that strange things can sometimes happen to juries.
For example, he remembers that he had dealt with a case for sexual abuse in Toronto, in which the jury and lawyers used the same parking lot. One day, after the procedure, he drove away with his client and eventually left the plot at the same time as a jury member. That jury member then wrote a note to the judge who wondered if the defense team had followed them.
That is an example of a completely harmless interaction, said Mr Aly, who is now with the Aly Amjad Law Group.
The judge eventually fired that specific jury member of his memory, but the rest kept hearing the case and his client was acquitted.
(In the London case, Justice Carroccia rejected a request from the crown that could have leaded to only one or two jury members who were fired. This would have characterized that an investigation into the jury that each member interviewed about their feelings in the direction of the defense that she thought could make the problem of potential bias worse.)
