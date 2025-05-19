Zimbabwes Unsung Hero on Cickets Role in Reuning His Nation

WHen Andy Flower and Henry Olonga took the brave decision to take a position against what they called the death of democracy in Zimbabwe during the 2003 World Cup, it was for their fellow countryman, David Coltart, they turned for advice and moral support. For his part, Coltart wanted to ensure that the couple went in with their eyes wide open, fully aware of the possible consequences of making an enemy of a man such as Robert Mugabe.

Coltarts -eyes have long been wide open in Zimbabwe. In the late nineties, when he was called an enemy of the state by Mugabe, he worked closely with the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace, which exposed human rights violations in the Matabelland Ten years earlier. A human rights activist, lawyer, politician, founder of the Movement for Democratic Change and the current mayor of Bulawayo, Coltart, 67, has remained the course with a considerable personal risk.

Coltart, once called an enemy of the State by Mugabe, is stimulated by the goodwill he has received from Black Zimbabwanen during his years of politics and activism Zinyange Tantony/AFP via Getty images

He says there have been five murder attempts in his life. They are usually bound to interfere with my motor vehicle. The most serious was in 2003 when my vehicle with two of my children was chased through the streets in Bulawayo and my security team saved me by intercepting what I think were soldiers with AK47s. I've had another one [attempt] In the last two years when my braking lines were disturbed. So it's going further.

Flower, Left, and Olonga, depicted in 2003, consulted Coltart before they protested their black bracelet against the death of democracy in Zimbabwe Reuters/Howard Burditt

Has he or his family ever thought of leaving the country? We stayed. We have four children. Nine grandchildren. They are all in the country. Our son is a human rights lawyer in Harare. He himself was held and tortured, but he continues. I was born there. My wife was born there. Our children were born here. It is our country, just as you would stay in Britain, even if there was a tyranny to try to solve it.

We are stimulated by the incredible goodwill, proven in my election as mayor. I am white, a small minority in a city of 800,000 people, but I was voted in my own constituency with a majority of 86 percent and was unanimously chosen as mayor. That is not an explanation about me, but about the goodwill of Black Zimbabweans. That is what maintains us. You have to go through the streets with me to see the level of goodwill and warmth. So we never considered leaving.

Nevertheless, when Flower and Olonga approached him for advice on making their protest statement and playing with black bracelets during that World Cup of 2003, he wanted to make them aware of the possible consequences. They were looking for a meeting with me and we met at home in my office. They wanted broad advice; There were terrible violations of human rights. So I clearly tried to switch them on.

Muzarabani, the talented young fast bowler, has become a poster boy for the regrowth of the game in Zimbabwe Stuart Leggett/UK Sports Pics Ltd

We have undergone the problems, but also the possible adverse consequences, so that they are fully prepared for them. They asked me to edit their statement so that they had me a first concept. I didn't change it dramatically, just a little refined and gave them advice [on] How to deal with it. Since then I have stayed very good friends with them.

I have great admiration for them. It was a brave thing. It has a negative influence on their cricket career. They both knew that there would be a price to pay, especially for Henry because he felt more threatened. It was an even higher price that Henry had to pay. Andy received wonderful coaching positions; Henry never really came back to Cricket and he is lucky that he is very talented in other areas. Olonga now lives in Australia and strives for a career as a singer.

That period, when Flower and Olonga protested and England withdrew from their World Championship arms in Zimbabwe, was a suitable place for our conversation in London last Friday to start. Coltart was in the city to promote the Street Child Cricket World Cup, a festival of cricket for street children around the world, which will be held shortly before the Cricket World Cup in Bulawayo. Zimbabwe will organize a few competitions together with Namibia, with the bulk in South Africa, and the tournament tournament will again bring the recent story of Cricket in Zimbabwe Full Circle.

Children promote Street Child Cricket World Cup Not known, clearly with Fotopark

In that gap of 22 years, the sport and the country have completed the wringer, something that Coltart has witnessed in its various roles and as Minister of Education, Sport and Culture between 2009 and 2013 in a government of National Unity. A short sketch since the test status was granted, the competition years of the end of the 1990s would reveal; Test exile between 2005-11 and years of almost administrative and financial collapse; And then a return to test cricket and gradually recovery, to the point at which Coltart Cricket now describes as the national game.

It is difficult to separate sport and politics in every discussion about Zimbabwe Cricket, not least because of the political interference, which led to a suspension of the ICC in 2019, but also because of a parallel decrease in each. It was impossible for a sport to flourish in a country with unbridled hyperinflation, severe depression, restrictions on freedom of expression and institutional failure resulting in social collapse, as evidenced by a devastating outbreak of Cholera in 2008. While the game could not bloom on such a steadily land.

Coltart accepts that the game in Zimbabwe does not yet have to fully recover from the catastrophic decline when players such as streak left the country Peter Whyte Times Newpapers Ltd

We had the second highest inflation in the world in 2007 and 2008, says Coltart. That was reflected in the Cricket team. We were certainly in the top ten at a certain moment and had a team that you couldn't ignore. The catastrophic decline when players such as Heath Streak left and a young team was left to pick up the pieces was a reflection of the country. We stabilized the country during the government of National Unity and we stabilized cricket. However, he adds that the sport has never been fully recovered.

Against the expectations in staggered cricket in the country at the point where optimism has now returned. It is perhaps the most popular game in Zimbabwe now and it is demonstrated in the crowds we get and the incredible passion, especially under Black Zimbabweans. And we look forward to it, says Coltart.

Coming from the worst of the Mugabe years, which ended in 2017, the problems with Zimbabwes are still acute, with Human Rights Watch Warning for the repression of civil rights and political rights during the most recent elections and abductions, random detention and torture of political activists afterwards. Coltart has been and remains a strict critic, but has always argued for sporting connections, so that Zimbabwe came back to the test fold in 2011, and are aware of the power of sport to unite and bind.

In Bulawayo, where Coltart has been mayor for less than two years, he says that the talent cannot be denied, but the challenges after decades of neglect are real, where infrastructure survived its economic lifespan and a deterioration of roads and services. We stabilize it and make some progress, but the years of neglect that must be undone.

The other weakness is the state of our schools. Our schools have always been one of our strongest components of cricket, and although the independent schools are still strong; Many of the government schools have collapsed. Milton in Bulawayo, who produced Pommie Mbangwa as Pommie Mbangwa, and Plumtree, which Henry Olonga produced, need further investments to guarantee the flow of talent in the future.

Williams dives a ball from Hampshires Eddie Jack in Zimbabwes match against the First Class Counties Select XI at Grace Road Stuart Leggett/UKSP LTD

When you returned to Queens [the main ground in Bulawayo]It is in reasonable condition. The field is good. Ian Botham once said that if you could take a pitch in your suitcase, it would be. But the stands are closed down and needs a paint layer. Are emblematic from the city.

The World Cup will help, with competitions and investments planned for Bulawayo (as well as Harare and a new stadium in Victoria Falls) and the accompanying media and tourist interest associated with it. I love it [Bulawayo] With a passion. It has great museums and great galleries. It is a distinction as a tourist destination and people are not aware of the glory. I recently took the American ambassador to bicycles on a path in the Matobo -hills and she was blown away.

In relatively stable countries, where democracy is anchored and the civil society is taken for granted, we see sport through a performance and personality lens, while more challenges recognize its essential power in a completely different, more fundamental way. If you now look at the support for the Zimbabwean team, it is fascinating. The terrible racism from the past in our country has disappeared when we are [watching cricket] At Queens or in Harare.

The support for a player like Sean Williams; Black Zimbabwanen do not care about the color of his skin. We look forward to blessing Muzarabani, like a white community [Zimbabwes best fast bowler] And to that extent, sport is a very powerful instrument to bind a nation together. One of those brave and inspiring people who meet you from time to time in the periphery of Sport has also played his role.