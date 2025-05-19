~ Registrations are open to all eligible Indian and international players ~ New Delhi, May 19, 2025: Hockey India today announced that players' registrations for the long -awaited Hero Hockey India League (Hero Hil) 2026 on 1900 hours on 19 May 2025 open and close at 1700 on August 20, 2025. Building on the thunderous success of the 202425 revival season, with eight men's and four women's franchises, promises to be even bigger in the coming edition. Registrations are open to all eligible Indian and international players, with invitations that are being extended to athletes of the world's leading hockey countries. Eligible countries Gentlemen: India, the Netherlands, Belgium, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, Spain, Argentina, Ireland, South Africa, New -Zealand, Malaysia, Southkorea

India, the Netherlands, Belgium, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, Spain, Argentina, Ireland, South Africa, New -Zealand, Malaysia, Southkorea Women: India, the Netherlands, Argentina, Belgium, China, Australia, Germany, Spain, Unitedkingdom, Newzealand, Ireland, Chile, Japan, USA, Scotland HIL 2026 Player -Registration data: Last season, more than 1,000 players registered, which underlines the global attraction and his role as a launch platform for rising talent. The Odisha Warriors conquered the inaugural ladies hero Hil Crown, while Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers lifted the men's titleachievements that embark on the renewed energy and professionalism. Respond to the development, Hockey India President and chairman of the Hero Hockey India League Romcill Committee Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, the Hero Hockey India League has been a game change for Indian Hockey and we are pleased to continue the revival with the 2026 season. The reaction of players and fans from previous seasons was phenomenal, and we are convinced that the coming edition will further increase the Standard of Hockey in India and strengthen our international collaborations. Hockey India Secretary -General and Hero Hockey India League Richter member Shri Bhola Nath Singh added, with the success of both men's and women's competitions last season, we see a renewed interest and enthusiasm in the sport. We invite all aspiring and professional players, both from India and abroad, to seize this opportunity and to register for what promises to be a different milestone season.

