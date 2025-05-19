Dream Utt Juniors to debut with the U-15 table tennis match in Ahmedabad





New Delhi: Indian Table Tennis will receive a large boost at the level of the base with the launch of Dream Utt Juniors, a new U-15 tournament aimed at cherishing the next generation of stars in the country. The event will be held next to the sixth edition of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) from 29 May to 8 June in Ahmedabad. Organized by the Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, in collaboration with UTT, the Dream Utt Juniors Tournament professional competition will bring 16 of Indias most promising young players eight boys and eight girls all selected from the recently closed Dream Sports Championship Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table Table These rising stars are set up in the eight franchises of UTT and offer them a rare opportunity to train, to compete and gain experience in a professional, television setting. The competitions are streamed live on FANCODE, making it one of the most controversial youth table tennis events in the country. The initiative marks an important step in bridging the gap between junior and elite level Sport in India. This is about preparing our athletes at the 2030 Olympic Games and beyond, said Harsh Jain, CEO of Dream Sports. Utt Co-Promoter Vita Dani repeated the sentiment and called the event a path for the next generation of Indian stars. Since its foundation in 2017, UTT has helped to increase the profile of table tennis in India by presenting both domestic and international talent. With Dream Utt Juniors, the competition is now expanding its influence to the level of youth level a movement that could define the future of India in sport.

