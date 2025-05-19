



CSC resase Ypsilanti, Mich. (Emuagles.com) -The College Sports Communicators (CSC) announced its 2024-25 CSC Academic All-District Awards for Tennis, 19 May, with three members of the Eastern Michigan University Program that provide recognition, including Sabina Brichackova ” Martha Yaar And Prerna vichare . To be eligible for the prize, a student athlete must wear a cumulative number point average of 3.50, while during the double season he participated in at least 70 percent of the team's competitions. Brichackova (Cheb, Czech Republic/Gymnasium by Jana Blahoslav) Covered her collegial career by placing a 11-11 mark in Singles-Play and a 18-9 record in Doubles Action, including second place at the Mac championships 2024 Mac when she and partner Vichare became second in Doubles. Brichackova mainly played at number 1 double and was 11-3 in the year in that position, including a 6-1 record against MAC enemies, which brought her career total to 62 victories, the 16th in program history. With her 11 wins in Singles game, she brought her career total to 57 and brought Victoria Domina (2003-05) for 20th place on the all-time list list in program history. All in all, Brichackova closed, who had a hand in winning the Clinching Doubles Point in 5-of-14 Duals, her time in Eastern with 119 career victories, the 19th highest total in the program history. Vichare (Mumbai, India/Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics)An All-Mac second team selection for the second time in her career after he was selected for the EEA as a first-year student in 2022, put together another solid season for the Eagles on the Courts. In her senior season, Vichare made a 12-5 record in Singles play, including a 11-4 mark in Duals and 6-2 in Mac matches, while during the season she played at Nos. 1-4 with most of her matches at number 3, where she was 6-3. She was also one of the best double players in the team when she collected a record of 17-7, including 13-4 in Duals and 6-1 in the Mac, and helped four double points when achieving a team-high. Vichare mainly played at number 1 double and placed an 11-3 record to bring her career total to 60 victories, the 19th most in program history. Together with 40 career -singles, Vichare wins her collegial career with 100 combined victories. Komar (Inowroclaw, Poland/Sopot (Sopot) Tennis Academy/Wayne State) Reached 22 total victories on the season, while each played 11 victories in singles and doubles with eight of her victories to help Clinch points for the Eagles. In Singles, Komar played matches at nrs. 3, 4, 5 and 6 for the Eagles and went 5-5 in Mac Play. She won three times on the number 6 position with all three victories that the double victory of the team won. In Doubles, she played positions on all three positions and combined with three different teammates to conquer five of the 14 double match points of the team. A three -year member of Wayne State University Before she played her last season with the Eagles, Komar completed her collegial career with 140 combined victories, including 67 in Singles and 73 in Doubles. The 2025 season is over for the Eagles. Fans are encouraged to check Emuagles.com and the social media of the team on X (@emuallestennis) and Instagram (@EMU_Tennis) for periodic updates from the team. 2025 CSC Academic All-district Honorees

Sabina Brichackova

Martha Yaar

Prerna vichare Emu's all-time CSC Academic All-district Honorees

Sabina Brichackova 2024 & 2025

Martha Yaar 2025

Andrea Quiroz 2024

Prerna vichare 2024 & 2025

