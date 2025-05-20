



Wang Chuqin van China (left) shows the referee (center) his racket to check his quality during the mixed double round of 32 competition on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, Qatar, Qatar, 19 May 2025. DOHA – Wang Chuqin changed his racket after his “weapon” is reportedly treated incorrectly, and won a mixed doubles with Sun Yingsha on the World Table Tennis Championships here on Monday. Minutes before the Chinese duo accepted the pair of Hugo Calderano and Bruna Takahashi from Brazil in the second round, Wang discovered that part of the rubber had come from the knife and China coach Xiao Zhan questioned the referee. The referee replied that nobody had deliberately torn the rubber and allowed Wang to use his back -upracket. Wang complained in one Migu TV Interview that something bad has always happened to him in large international events, including the Olympic Games in Paris, without working further. Wang Chuqin (Top Left)/Sun Yingsha (Top Right) or China Compete Against Hugo Calderano/Bruna Takahashi or Brazil Duration the Mixed Doubles Round of 32 Match at Ittf World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha,) AA. In Paris, photographers hurried at the moment that Wang and Sun Olympic Gold won and in the process accidentally broke Wang's Racket – a crucial device that was needed for his singles – the next night – left him unbelieving and had to be calmed by his coach. Monday's game went well, because the Olympic gold medal winners and two-time defending world champions in the event about world cup holder Calderano and Takahashi 11-2, 11-7, 11-4 drove. Also read: China's Sun, Wang Crowned Champions at WTT champions Chongqing Wang and Sun asked for a video -recalcation and successfully challenged an edge call that had gone to Brazil's advantage at the start of the second set. “Our teamwork is getting better,” said Sun, who was not connected to Wang in a few months, which led to the Doha championships. Earlier in the day, Wang and Sun had left their own way to throw away their respective singles rivals. Wang Chuqin of China serves during the second round of Messrs Singles Match against Leonardo Iizuka van Brazil on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 19 May 2025. (Photo / Xinhua) Second placed cheek never looked worried when he defeated the 77th ranking of Brazil with Leonardo Ilzuka with a version of clinical precision and his second round won 11-3, 11-3, 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 for 24 minutes. Minutes later World No 1 Sun held up against Pyon Song-Gyong of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. Despite the fact that the resistance in the third set was confronted, the 24-year-old hit the game on 11-2, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4 for 30 minutes. Tom Jarvis in England achieved a big win in the second round of Messrs Singles, astonishing 10th-placed German Qiu-Dang in full sets (11-9, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 1-11, 6-11, 11-8). Sun Yingsha of China comes on a return during the second round of the Women's Singles match against Pyon Song-Gyong of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on ITTF World Tafeltafel Final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, Qatar, 19 May 2025. China's fifth seed Liang Jingkun went up with a 4-1 win over Joao Geraldo of Portugal, while the sixth placed Felix Lebrun van France rolled over India's Manush Shan in right sets. In the second round of the ladies singles, fourth placed Wang Yidi van China, no. 9 Shin Yu-Bin of the Republic of Korea and China's no. 10 Shi Xunyao all the next round. The biggest surprise came in women's doubles when the third seeds of China Qian Tianyi and Chen Xingtong fell through the German Sabine Winter and Uiam Wam.

