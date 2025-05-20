India withdraws from Asia Cup 2025, BCCI calls Pakistan-conducted ACC as a reason: report | Cricket -Nieuws





In what a monumental blow could be for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is said to have inquired the ACCU about his decision to withdraw from the Asia Cup 2025. Shadow over the Tournament Future. According to the Indian Express, the BCCI has also opted for the women's emerging teams Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in Sri Lanka next month. The ACC, currently chaired by the Federal Minister of Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi, forms the core of the controversy with the Indian authorities that mention the conflict of interest and the increased national sentiment as important reasons behind the exit. Operation Sindoor and the Fallout: Why India pulled out the plug The withdrawal follows closely on the heels of Operation Sindoor, a recent military operation by India in Pakistan occupies Kashmir (POK) and other terror hubs in response to a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam who claimed 26 civil lives. With diplomatic relations at a low point, the BCCIS attitude reflects a broader government position to distance themselves from every platform led by Pakistani officials, even in the field of sport. A senior BCCI source was quoted and said: The Indian team cannot play in a tournament that is organized by the ACC whose chef is a Pakistani minister. That is the feeling of the nation. Weve communicated verbally our withdrawal and our future participation in ACC events is also assessed. Impact on Asia Cup 2025: Can the tournament be canceled? Indias's decision is ready to destabilize the basis of the Asia Cup 2025, which was planned for September in the T20 format to serve as a structure of the T20 World Cup 2026, the ruling champions, had defeated Sri Lanka in the final of the editions of 2023 and was expected to be expected to be the event. With the majority of the Asia -Cup sponsors from India and India, the biggest viewing magnet in the region is, the BCCIS -Discharge not only threatens the competitiveness of the tournament, but also the commercial viability. A cancellation or further delay now seems very likely, unless a compromise model such as the hybrid format used in 2023 is revised. The Domino effect: What this means for PCB and ACC The consequences are considerable for Pakistan Cricket Board. The position of BCCIS can lead to a larger boycott of events under the ACC paraplu, unless leadership changes are made. In particular, the last time the Asia cup was organized in Pakistan, India's resulted in a hybrid model where all Indian competitions, including the final, were played in Sri Lanka. This also forms a worrying precedent for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is planned to be organized by Pakistan. Given the growing restraint of BCCI to participate in a Pakistan-organized event, the ICC can face the increasing pressure to shift the location or to adopt a neutral ground format. What is the next step for India versus Pakistan in Cricket? With bilateral ties frozen and multilateral encounters that are now being threatened, the India vs Pakistan Cricket rivalry is one of the most viewed glasses with an uncertain future. These high-voltage competitions, which dominate TV reviews and digital viewers worldwide, can now only be limited to ICC worldwide tournaments, if even that.

