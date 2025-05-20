Expectations to Byus football team rise in 2025 in 2025, and not only because the Cougars went 11-2 in 2024, he was reversed Colorado 36-14 in the Alamo Bowl and to return many of the most important players to what should be seen as one of the best seasons in program history.

Perhaps lost in the euphoria, the fact that head coach Kalani Sitake could keep his entire coaching staff, which was not a small performance. Various assistant coaches, in particular defensive coordinator Jay Hill and defensive backs coach Jernaro Gilford, have rejected opportunities to go somewhere else.

Byu is so blessed with a man like (Jernaro Gilford) who has been there for nine years. He should be there for the next 20. Former Byu DB Rob Daniel

In Gilfords Case, keeping the former striking Byu -Cornerback required a promotion. When mentioning Gilford Defensive Passing Game Coordinator on 7 February, a promotion accompanied by a considerable salarybuil, defensive coordinator Jay Hill and Sitake sent the message that Gilford is just as appreciated as every coach of the staff.

Especially known as an ACE recruiter who has improved the talent, speed and playing capacity in the cornerbacks room, Gilford has also proven a capable strategist and twilight, Hill said in a byu press release.

Jernaro has turned out to be one of the best secondary coaches in the country, Hill said. Last year he helped us (develop into) one of the best pass defenses in the nation and led the country to intercept. He earns everything in coaching that comes to him. I love having it in our staff. Jernaro makes our team better every day.

In 2023, Gilford was a Broyles Award -nominated for the Nations Top Assistant Coach. His rise in the coaching ranks has been slow and stable, and Byu will do well to keep him in the neighborhood for many years, according to another former striking corner at Byu, Robertson Daniel.

Byu defensive back Robertson Daniel (4) intercepts a pass against the Washington Huskies. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Daniel recently withdrew from a career in the NFL and CFL and joined the Byu coaching staff as a voluntary assistant coach last fall. He worked closely with Gilford and the defensive back while gaining his diploma in worldwide studies and hopes to achieve a full -time position in coaching in the future.

Byu is so blessed with a man like G. who is nine years old, Daniel said. He should be there for the next 20.

Gilford obtained a bachelor's degree in sociology at BYU in 2004 and a master in education at the Whittier (California) College in 2014. Daniel was not coached by Gilford during his time at Byu, but was immediately impressed by the father of two (Jernaro Jr. and Jr. started with the defense.

G is the most valuable (assistant) coach at Byu, and it is not close, Daniel told the Deseret News last month before graduating. If you want to make some people angry, put it in the newspaper (comments). If you want to talk about value, it's not close. That man is so valuable for Byu.

The way he recruits, the way players look up to him, the way they think about him is (legitimate), Daniel continued. Look at the way they respect his word, the way he cares about them. The way he takes time to have those little conversations with them.

Former Byu-Cornerback Jakob Robinson agreed and said before the NFL design that Gilford was just as responsible as everyone for his development in an NFL caliber defensive back, along with Daniel. Robinson has signed a free agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers after he was ungested at the end of April.

Robinson was the 49ers lonely UDFA signature at Cornerback, and scribes who cover the club, say He has a chance to make the schedule.

I can't say enough good things about coach G, Robinson said.

Boise State Tight End Tyneil Hopper (88) tries to avoid the Tackle of Byu Defensive Back Jakob Robinson Saturday, November 5, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. Byu won 31-28. | Steve Conner, Associated Press

Daniel cannot, that Byu instructs a pass -efficiency rating of 105.91, the lowest in BIG 12 and no. 3 National. Byu, in 2024, only gave up 182.5 passing yards per match.

With (Gilford) it is not always about football. It is the way he talks to them about school, about what the boys do of the field. He invites boys to his house to eat all the time. He is the most valuable man in the building, and it is not close.

Daniel said that when he returned to Byu and signed up to help with the DBS, he worried that Gilford would become a bit territorial. But the opposite was the case.

The way he treated me when I came in was huge, Daniel said. You want to talk about a man without ego, a man who knows what it takes to build a program and know what it's all about, that's Jernaro. I came in like a man who had just retired. He could have said, just sit there, don't say much. Not Jernaro. He is not afraid of this or that, to lose his job.

Gilford told Daniel to jump in immediately and to borrow his expertise, especially with the promising young defensive backs such as Tre Alexander III, Evan Johnson, Jonathan Kabeya and Marcus McKenzie.

Once we met each other and once we had spoken to the ball, he realized that this boy (Daniel) knows Ball. He knows what he is talking about, Daniel said. From there he started to guide me and learn how to be a coach, even let me take over a number of meetings. That is why last year it was a big year for me that I am in that building.

It gave me all the confidence in the world because of G.

A deep spiritual man, Gilford thanked my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after receiving the promotion in February.

None of this is possible without him, Gilford said. And I want to thank my family and friends for always believing in me and kept me on the right way. I was lucky to have the chance to work under the best head coach in University Football in Kalani Sitake, and would like to thank him for taking a chance on me 10 years ago.

The past two years have been a great blessing to be under the custody of the best defensive coordinator in the country in Coach Hill and to prepare me for this opportunity, together with a great defensive staff that works well together.