



Atlantic 10 Release Bronx, NY Fordham Freshman Philip Horak the 2024-2025 Atlantic 10's Tennis Most Outstanding Rookie was called, it was announced today by the conference. He is the first Fordham men's tennis student athlete to earn a large Atlantic 10 Postseason prize. Horak is linked to receiving Atlantic 10 Honors by Junior Oak which, together with Horak, was named First Team All-Atlantic 10, while first-year students Will Lokier was called the second team All-Conference. In addition, second -year -olds Dhanjay Athreya was appointed as the all-academic team. Horac Had an impressive Rookie campaign, which gained a 14-4 singles record, which led the rams in singles victories. He was 12-2 in the double game game, unbeaten on the first or second position, first played (2-0), second (7-0) and third singles (3-2). He also gained nine Doubles victories, seven in double matches, playing at Second Doubles. Foresee-oakleyHe was named MVP of the team, set 12 singles victories in the year, the second most in the team. He mainly played in double matches at first singles and took seven of his eight double match singles winning at the position. Virdee-Oakley also achieved a team-best 13 Doubles victories, nine of those who initially double in a double match game. Bait Made a successful leap to collegial tennis in 2024-2025 and this year took eleven singles victories as a first-year student, the third place among the rams. Ten of his singles profits came in double competitions where he won victories on second (1), third (5) and fourth (4) singles. In doubles, Lokier won ten wins, second most in the team, with nine of those in double competitions. AtryaA financial major who earned CSC Academic All-District Honors last week collected six wins in Singles-Play and mainly competed with second singles. He was also 13-11 in Doubles Action, 9-7 in double competitions and tied the team leader in double winning. All nine of his double winning came in third position. This spring, Fordham recorded nine competition profits, the most for the Rams since 2019, and earned a four -seed on the Atlantic 10 Championship 2025, the highest sowing of Fordham ever.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fordhamsports.com/news/2025/5/19/mens-tennis-filip-horak-named-atlantic-10-mens-tennis-most-outstanding-rookie.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos