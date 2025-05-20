A challenging innings by Anuj Dal insured Derbantshire an important draw at Old Trafford to keep the side unbeaten after six rounds of the Provincial Championship campaign.

In the morning session, Lancashire had declared 184 for seven, so Derbantshire was challenged to score 328 in 88 overs for the victory. Harry was made 63 when the visitors chased this goal, but after reaching tea at 165 for five, Derbyshires -strokers settled for the draw.

The visitor heroes were Anuj Dal, who did not look 114 balls before 13 and Jack Morley, who was unbeaten after 36 balls when the game ended. Anderson ended with two to 25 of 16 Overs and Hartley two for 38 from 20.5.

Despite the fact that he remains profitless after six games, Lancashire takes 13 points of the game, which means that they go two table from the bottom of the division, while Derbantshires keeps 11 points in second place.

In the morning session, Lancashire scored 43 points of six overs before he declared for seven on 184. The only Home Slagman was rejected, was George Baldenson, who was caught in the third man by Martin Andersson of Blair Tickner for nine, but Matthew Hurst was not over when Harris called his batters.

Derbantshires Pursuit of 329 started badly when Caleb Jewell played too early with a slower ball from Anderson and a catch in Tom Bailey halfway.

The Lancashire Bowler, however, returned the figures from 6-1-17-1 in its first spell and the resignation of the Jewells for 12, David Lloyd and Harry came to 78 for one by 20 overs during lunch. Both batters struck fluently against that interval and the visitors were with the required running speed.

But every optimism among the visiting supporters was tempered four balls after the resumption when Anderson David Lloyd lbw 30 imprisoned for 30. Displaced, came and De Nieuwe Slagman, Wayne Madsen, abandon the spell of Anderson's (4-2-4-1) and had 50 in 16 over Hursten Baileyy.

In that phase, Came has reached his third fifty of the season of 72 balls, most of them family trees, but Brooke Guest could not easily match his partners and was bent around his legs when he tried to sweep Hartley, who bowed over the Wicket, partly with the aim of achieving such a dismissal.

Four overs later, Hartley struck again when he came from the vital wicket, the Derbantshire attached pushed inserted insecurly and gave George Bell a catch on short leg when he made 63. Derbantshire left that at 151 for five with 44 overs that still bowling.

Tea had reached the visitors 165 before five and it soon became clear that Derbyshires -stroke people had left all thoughts in victory. Anderson bowed three quiet overs, Hartley drove away from the Wicket of the Brian Statham End.

For more than an hour in the evening session, Lancashire took their sixth wicket when Josh Bohannon Martin Andersson led to drive a full pitch directly to Keaton Jennings with short extra coverage and Anderson's resignation for 43 was followed two overs later by a second success for Bohannon when he caught a return.

Derbantshire left that at 212 for seven with 18 overs to be bent and Tom Bailey struck the next blow when he had Ben Aitchison LBW for Dui with 65 balls in the game. After 80 overs, Lancashire took the new ball and Anderson had four overs to take the wickets that would seal the victory. But Dal and Morley successfully resist him.

Derbantshire -Head of Cricket, Micky Arthur, said: “They were tense things, but we put that a bit on ourselves because we were accurate enough with all our skills during the four days.

“They kept us afloat, but it takes that because I think it is a lot of resilience, a lot of spirit, a lot of belief in our dressing room. But we have to be more accurate, we have to perform better and we have to get large first -innings scores.

“We arrived on the floor this morning and thought we would win this game, we would give it a really good crack. But on such a wicket they have a lot of quality and we saw that Hartley could close the game very quickly by bowling in the rough.

“But we owed ourselves to try it and there were some positive signs. But none of our players got hundreds and we have to do again.”