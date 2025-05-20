



Professional ladies Hockey League players will soon be on the move, because the competition has announced its very first expansion point for new franchises in Seattle and Vancouver, will be held on 9 June. Each of the six existing PWHLS teams will lose four players in total of their 2024-25 selection between a pre-expansion concept signing and the expansion of the expansion. The competition said that the expansion of these rules will follow: Teams submit a list of up to three players that are protected against selection during an exclusive signing window and the expansion. Those first lists are on 3 June at 12:00 pm et.

Only players signed until 2025-26, or whose rights stay with a team can be protected. In anticipation of free agents, it cannot be protected or selected in the design.

There is a pre-Draft signing window of 4-8 June, where both expansion teams can sign a maximum of five players. An unprotected player or a player for an expiring deal is eligible to be signed during this five -day window.

As soon as teams lose two players, either by the signing window or on the design, they are allowed to protect an extra player, which increases their protected list to four.

Seattle and Vancouver will each select at least seven players until both teams have reached a selection of 12 players. If a team enters the expansion procedure with fewer signed players from the pre-Draft window, it will receive additional selections to reach 12. The order in which teams give their selections will be determined later. The PWHL officially unveiled its first extension to Seattle and Vancouver last month, which contributed to the original six markets in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Minnesota, Boston and New York. PWHL Seattle plays in Climate Plede Arena, with the NHLS Seattle Kraken that trades in a supporting role. The Vancouver team plays in Pacific Coliseum, the former house of the WHLS Vancouver Giants. Expansion comes less than two years after the launch of PWHLs in January 2024 after a hugely successful inaugural season, which included record -breaking presence and better than projected income. An expansion point is the norm when a professional sports competition grows. The WNBA recently had one in December 2024. The NWSL has meanwhile abolished a concept, both expansion and access to give players more agency in their team fines. The PWHLS extension design is unique, since the rules are much more favorable for the latest franchises than its original six. In the WNBA, teams were able to protect six players against selected by the Golden State Valkyries, who largely set up role players, with the greatest stars of the competitions safe for selection. In the PWHL, however, with only three to four security slots, top players in all three positions will be available. For example, if the Montreal Victoire would protect Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey and Ann-Rene DeBiens for the signing period, that would leave Jennifer Gardiner and defenders available in Ambrose and Cayla Barnes. According to the Leagues press release, the process is structured to promote the competition balance and the two new PWHL teams to offer the opportunity to build a strong fundamental selection. The competition also revealed that the New York Sirens will get the number 1 pick at the entrance, which will be organized in Ottawa on 24 June. The Sirens won the Gold plan, but it was previously unclear whether the expansion teams would jump the line and get the best selections. The entire design order is confirmed at a later time, according to the release. NOTE: A complete list of players that are available for protection here. (Photo thanks to the PWHL)

