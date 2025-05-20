US Open Tennis Home Planning $ 800 million renovation

The house that Arthur Ashe has built gets a big makeover.

The US Tennis Association has announced an investment of $ 800 million to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY This includes modernizing Arthur Ashe Stadium, the most important stadium for the US Open and the largest tennis facility in the world. The largest investment in the 145-year history of the tournament also includes building a players' center of $ 250 million players alongside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The phased project, which will start after this year's Grand Slam in September, will take shape over three phases and is expected to be completed by the US Open 2027. The USTA claims that access and games of fans will not be disrupted during the 2025 and 2026 events. It is the first major campus -wide renovation since the renovation of $ 600.

The project will be fully financed itself, the USTA said, without zero public financing being required. USTA CEO and executive director Lew Sherr said that his organization assumes debts to finance more than 80% of the project and at the same time use a small amount of cash reserves. He refused to provide a specific number when asked about income projections once the renovated stadium was completed, but said that he expected that USTA would pay the debt within 10 years thanks to the expected profits obtained, sponsorship and other income flows.

“We feel very good about our financial assessment,” Sherr said during a USTA revealing event in Manhattan on Monday afternoon. We have had an A-Fitch rating for more than ten years. Covid had no influence on that nor our last construction round. We feel very comfortable that we will keep that. “

The USTA, a non -profit, receives most of its income from the US Open. Last year it reported $ 623,846 to operational turnover, with almost $ 560,000 (about 90%) from income associated with the hard court tennis tournament in 2024.

The organization reported $ 291,298 in cash and equivalents last year. It is unclear how much cash for debts will be used to finance the upcoming project. The five -year renovation project in 2018 was also fully funded by the USTA. Sherr said that once this project is completed, the USTA has invested nearly $ 2 billion in the US Open and the complex without financing the government or taxpayer.

The main architect for this next project is Rossetti, who led the original construction for Arthur Ashe Stadium in the 90s. CEO and President Matt Rossetti supervised the most recent transformation about ten years ago. The main course of the Open, the most noticeable, receives a new large entrance as part of the renovations. Rossetti, a company located in Detroit, collaborated with architect Daniel Libeskind, who played an influential role in the reconstruction of the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan.

Arthur Ashe Stadium receives modernized competitions to add new shops, food and drinking spaces. It will also have 2,000 new arrangements on the court and expand seats in that area to 5,000 seats. It is expected that two new special luxury suite levels will also be built. The seating capacity at the facility remains almost 24,000 after completion, but with more variety between suites, lounges and conventional seats.

The Performance Center player will now contain both indoor and outdoor performance and relaxation rooms. The design will also include extensive changing rooms and lounges with a completely new courtyard of the winger. A newly dedicated café for players will also be built.

“Where was this when I played?” Four-time US Open Singles Champion-Tennis commentator John Mcenroe said smiling during the Monday event. “I know that the players will be absolutely happy to see this.”

(This story has been updated with quotes and additional information from Monday's revelation event.)