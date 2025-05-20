Sports
10 Byu -Football players prepared for breakout seasons in 2025
In 2024, Byu surprised the nation with a 11-2 season that ended with an eruption victory over Colorado. The 11-win season was powered by breakout seasons of players such as Jake Retzlaff, Caleb Etienne, Isaiah Glaasker and Jack Kelly. The development of players is a critical ingredient for a byu football program that hopes to make the BIG 12 title in 2025. After observing Spring Camp, we selected 10 names that are candidates for Breakout seasons in 2025.
The arrival of Sione Moa in Byu flew under the radar. Moa was a star at the nearby TimpView High School before he is committed to Marine. After he came home from his mission, Moa quickly wrote in at Byu. He was the fourth string that ran back to the 2024 season as a real first-year student, but a series of injuries pushed MOA in the starting line-upx against Kansas State.
Moa played well in limited repetitions last season, with 144 yards and 3 touchdowns on 29 Carry's.
With more opportunities in 2025, we believe that Moa will have a breakout second season. Moa looked a step faster in the spring camp and he is still a load to bring down 215 pounds. He is going to combine very nicely with LJ Martin.
Redshirt Second -year -old recipient Jojo Phillips will play a much greater role in 2025 than in 2024. Byu loses two of the top three broad receivers from a year ago in Darius Lassiter and Keelan Marion. Phillips is ready to get in one F those roles. The potential of Phillips has always been air high – he is 6'5 and has the speed to find out the defense. But he needed a few years to develop. I can clean up a few of the drops that hit him a bit last season, could shoot his production.
Jakob Robinson will be one of the most difficult players to replace from the schedule of 2024. The cougars have a lot of talent in the defensive Achterveld, but they miss experience. After we received some repetitions as a real first -year student in 2024, we expect Jonathan Kabeya to appear as a starter in 2025. Kabeya, with no. 2 For the first time this season, a striking defense was back in Texas.
On several occasions, Byu has publicly said offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick that Isaiah Jatta will start at the left tackle for Byu. Jatta started a handful of matches late in the season when Brayden Keim sustained an injury.
We have not seen Jatta too often up close, but Roderick trust lets us believe that he is a candidate for a Breakout season in 2025. Last season the staff came out and Solid Caleb Etienne De Starter at the Tackle left left. Etienne went from practically unspeakable to First Team All-Conference in 2023 in 2024.
With regard to recruiting competence, the defensive goals are perhaps the most talented group on the Roster. Coming from the Spring Camp, the fighting for the two starting jobs were still before taking. We believe that second -year student Viliami Po'uha will win one of those jobs in 2025.
Po'uha played a role for the Byu defense less than a year away from his mission in 2024. With a completely low season and a year in the program under his belt, Po'uha is a candidate for a Breakout season.
Jake Retzlaff has already had a Breakout season. Retzlaff was one of the most improved players in the country last season. Nevertheless, we believe that Retzlaff will take the next step in its development. What is the next step? Aaron Roderick has made the goals for Retzlaff Public: he wants Retzlaff to improve his completion percentage and his TD/INTRatio.
Although we do not believe that Retzlaff will reach the efficiency level of Zach Wilson/years Hall, we believe that he will be better in 2025. His completion rate will improve and his decision -making will also improve – he has made noticeable progress in those areas in the spring camp.
Before the starter Harrison Taggart entered the transfer portal, Jay Hill said that Siala Eergera had emerged as a co-starter at Mike Linebacker. Esera made an impact for Byu in 2023 as a real first -year student before a Lisfranc injury ended his season 2023.
In 2024 he was limited to the Bowl match against Colorado.
Now that he is completely healthy, we believe that Esera will have a Breakout season. The line of defense has to eat many blocks and Esera will be the benefactor.
Carsen Ryan was a striking in the spring camp. The transfer of Utah was consistently the target of Jake Retzlaff. The tight end will be more focused in 2025 than in 2024 and 2023, and that will be thanks to Carsen Ryan. We expect him to be one of Byu's top three or four pass-catchers.
Raider Damuni starts for Byu at Safety. Damuni was one of the most coveted recruits in the state when he is committed to Byu. Now that he has two years in the program under his belt, we expect Damuni to see a part of that talent and have a Breakout season.
In high school, the playing capacity of Damuni stood out for safety. We believe that the great game power will come up in 2025. Damuni was centimeter away from an almost interception against Utah that would have changed the course of the game. He had a bag against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.
Damuni has currently flashed its potential, but it will be completely displayed in 2025.
LJ Martin will be heavily included in the BYU attack. Whether it is more Carry's or can be seen in the running game, Martin will be a central point for Aaron Roderick.
We are high on LJ Martin since he drew at BYU of high school. With two years in the program, it is time for LJ Martin to take the next step and to go back from a productive to a star that decreases.
Martin will have to stay healthy to make that happen. If he stays healthy, we believe that in 2025 he will be a Rusher of 1000 meters.
