



Provo, Utah– Byu Football has picked up a commitment from a player who was previously dedicated to a Big Ten program. Terrance Saryon, a broad receiver in the 2026 class from Vancouver, Washington, has announced his dedication to Byu. Before he fell at the Cougars, the 5-foot-10, 160 pound Saryon was a promise to his hometown Washington Huskies. Terrance Saryon runs dedication from Washington to Byu AG2G 1000% dedicated !!! @Kakefitake @fsitake @B12pfootball pic.twitter.com/GQKIKC9A2Y – Terrancesaryon (@terrancearyon) May 19, 2025 Now he joins the recruitment class of Byu 2026, which is still getting strength while they are preparing for a busy summer full of official visitors. Saryon was visiting the BYU campus last week. Saryon ranks 247sports as the fifth best prospect in the state of Washington for the 2026 class. In the 247Sports Composite, Saryon is a three -star perspective and the 877th ranked recruit in the nation. He reports offers from Washington, Illinois and Oregon in the Big ten, Cal from the ACC and Washington State from the PAC-12. Saryon was committed to Jedd Fisch and the Huskies last November before this switch to Byu. He projects as a final recipient at Division I level. Saryon had 39 receptions for 818 Yards and eight touchdowns at Evergreen High School in Washington last year. The dedication of Saryon gives Byu eight obligations in the 2026 class. He is the third highly rated recruit in Byu's class due to 247sports, behind only four -star prospects Brock Harris (Te, Pine View) and Bott Mulitalo (Ol, Lone Peak).

