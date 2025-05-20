Equipped with a wide range of experiences such as hockey player and coach, Jordan Colliton has been set to take the next step in her journey as the new head coach for Bisons Women's Hockey.

Colliton is a familiar face in the U -sports scene. The resident of Blackie, Alberta, served as an assistant head coach for Mount Royal of 2015-22 and was later promoted to associate head coach. With the cougars, Colliton played a key role in the general culture and success of the team and played an important role in achieving many programs and scoops.

In 2017, MRU De Play – Offs for the first time – made only three years after the transition from the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association to U Sports. It was the first of the five consecutive performances after the season with colliton on staff.

Only two years later the Cougars earned their first Canada West Playoff winning, and a season after that they won their first Canada West Playoff series, went to the Canada West Final for the first time and won their first Canwest Silver Medal. Two weeks after bringing home a silver medal from the conference, Mount Royal made their first performance at Nationals, making the number 2 seed Toronto 2-1 upset (the rest of Nationals was canceled because of COVID-19).

The 2021-22 campaign increased the MRU further program. The cougars were Canada West regular seasonal champions and ended with the best record in school history, on 16-2-2 (.850 generally winning percentage). Mount Royal was also ranked in the U Sports Top Ten every week of the season, with a highest ranking of No. 2 in general.

From 2015-22, the Cougars 16 Conference All-Star Selections, Seven Canada West Major Award winners, four U Sports All-Star selections, one National Award winner, one Team Canada Fisu selection and 112 Academic All-Canadians.

“I am pleased to become a member of the Hockey program of the University of Manitoba Bisons and to be part of the Winnipeg community. I feel a huge sense of responsibility and pride to continue to cultivate the culture and basis of the Hockey program for women,” Colliton said.

“I look forward to developing our student athletes into forced leaders on the ice and in the classroom. I want to thank Dr. Douglas Brown and the selection committee for entrusting this opportunity, and I can't wait to get to work.”

Colliton has proven experience with the development and guidance of athletes at all levels of hockey. From 2011-15 she coached at the level of PrEP school with Ontario Hockey Academy and striving for excellence. She also worked with Hockey Alberta for nine years in the female high -performance program.

During her time as PrEP School coach, Colliton helped more than 100 student athletes to the NCAA Division 1, NCAA Division 3 or U Sports levels.

With Ontario Hockey Academy of 2011-13, the program had 21 u Sports commits at 13 different schools, with at least one in all four conferences. In addition, 18 players went to the NCAA Division 3 -level and seven dedicated to NCAA Division 1 programs, at six different schools.

With the pursuit of excellence, 21 alum went to the NCAA Division 1 level at 13 different schools, while seven are committed to you -sports programs (five different schools, at least one in each conference), and seven stopped with NCAA Division 3 schools.

In 2022-23, Colliton took its talents internationally and served as head coach for Leksands and in the Swedish Women's Hockey League (SDHL). She had previous experience in preparing athletes for international game and worked for the Canadian national team as a coach during the National Women's Under-18 Team Summer Selection Showcase of 2019-21.

With Leksands such as – who play in one of Europe's best ladies hockey competitions – Colliton led the team to their best regular season finish in five years, and their first play -off victory in eight years.

In the 2024 season, Colliton added further Pro experience to her repertoire and served as a coach and scout for the Ottawa in the PWHL, one of the six Charter franchises of the competition.

A NCAA Division 1-Aluin from the Maine Black Bears, Colliton played in 120 games, served as captain, was a member of the NCAA Division 1 Saac-Aab and was an athlete of a scholar. Her brother Jeremy is currently an assistant coach at the New Jersey Devils and played for the New York Islanders.