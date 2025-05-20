Sports
Jordan Colliton announced as a new head coach for Bisons Women's Hockey
Equipped with a wide range of experiences such as hockey player and coach, Jordan Colliton has been set to take the next step in her journey as the new head coach for Bisons Women's Hockey.
Colliton is a familiar face in the U -sports scene. The resident of Blackie, Alberta, served as an assistant head coach for Mount Royal of 2015-22 and was later promoted to associate head coach. With the cougars, Colliton played a key role in the general culture and success of the team and played an important role in achieving many programs and scoops.
In 2017, MRU De Play – Offs for the first time – made only three years after the transition from the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association to U Sports. It was the first of the five consecutive performances after the season with colliton on staff.
Only two years later the Cougars earned their first Canada West Playoff winning, and a season after that they won their first Canada West Playoff series, went to the Canada West Final for the first time and won their first Canwest Silver Medal. Two weeks after bringing home a silver medal from the conference, Mount Royal made their first performance at Nationals, making the number 2 seed Toronto 2-1 upset (the rest of Nationals was canceled because of COVID-19).
The 2021-22 campaign increased the MRU further program. The cougars were Canada West regular seasonal champions and ended with the best record in school history, on 16-2-2 (.850 generally winning percentage). Mount Royal was also ranked in the U Sports Top Ten every week of the season, with a highest ranking of No. 2 in general.
From 2015-22, the Cougars 16 Conference All-Star Selections, Seven Canada West Major Award winners, four U Sports All-Star selections, one National Award winner, one Team Canada Fisu selection and 112 Academic All-Canadians.
“I am pleased to become a member of the Hockey program of the University of Manitoba Bisons and to be part of the Winnipeg community. I feel a huge sense of responsibility and pride to continue to cultivate the culture and basis of the Hockey program for women,” Colliton said.
“I look forward to developing our student athletes into forced leaders on the ice and in the classroom. I want to thank Dr. Douglas Brown and the selection committee for entrusting this opportunity, and I can't wait to get to work.”
Colliton has proven experience with the development and guidance of athletes at all levels of hockey. From 2011-15 she coached at the level of PrEP school with Ontario Hockey Academy and striving for excellence. She also worked with Hockey Alberta for nine years in the female high -performance program.
During her time as PrEP School coach, Colliton helped more than 100 student athletes to the NCAA Division 1, NCAA Division 3 or U Sports levels.
With Ontario Hockey Academy of 2011-13, the program had 21 u Sports commits at 13 different schools, with at least one in all four conferences. In addition, 18 players went to the NCAA Division 3 -level and seven dedicated to NCAA Division 1 programs, at six different schools.
With the pursuit of excellence, 21 alum went to the NCAA Division 1 level at 13 different schools, while seven are committed to you -sports programs (five different schools, at least one in each conference), and seven stopped with NCAA Division 3 schools.
In 2022-23, Colliton took its talents internationally and served as head coach for Leksands and in the Swedish Women's Hockey League (SDHL). She had previous experience in preparing athletes for international game and worked for the Canadian national team as a coach during the National Women's Under-18 Team Summer Selection Showcase of 2019-21.
With Leksands such as – who play in one of Europe's best ladies hockey competitions – Colliton led the team to their best regular season finish in five years, and their first play -off victory in eight years.
In the 2024 season, Colliton added further Pro experience to her repertoire and served as a coach and scout for the Ottawa in the PWHL, one of the six Charter franchises of the competition.
A NCAA Division 1-Aluin from the Maine Black Bears, Colliton played in 120 games, served as captain, was a member of the NCAA Division 1 Saac-Aab and was an athlete of a scholar. Her brother Jeremy is currently an assistant coach at the New Jersey Devils and played for the New York Islanders.
|
Sources
2/ https://gobisons.ca/news/2025/5/19/jordan-colliton-announced-as-new-head-coach-for-bisons-womens-hockey.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Knee Competition Position for Competition
- Cough-styres cases are increasing in Hawaii
- Trump blocks the capacity of Harvards to register international students | Donald Trump News
- Polri: original Jokowi baccalaureate diploma from the Faculty of Forestry UGM
- Preity Zinta is moving the court against Punjab Kings co-owners about disputed meeting: report
- Why does Greece consider a lot of earthquakes at the present time and should we be concerned?
- Table tennis PCYC NSW
- The vice-government of the RBA said that China knew that it had a “strong hand” in the trade war with us
- Trump News at a glance: Ramaphosa keeps his cool in Trumps Orchestrated Show for cameras | Trump administration
- Bareskrim Polri provides a original Jokowi secondary school diploma
- Our hockey team for men in semi -finals of the world championship; Canada stunned by Denmark
- UN says 90 lorry loads of aid now in Gaza after three-day delay at crossing #Gaza #Israel #BBCNews