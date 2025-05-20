Sports
Finland wins Thriller in Shootout
Finland defeated Canada 2-1 in the shootout and 2-1 in the game tonight and came closer to group A. Patrik Puistola and Eeli Tolvanen scored in the shootout for the winners, while Kent Johnson was the only Canadian that beat Juuse Saros.
It was the first loss of Canada after five straight victories, while the Finns improve to 4-1-0-1.
Both teams still have one match. Finland plays Slovakia tomorrow afternoon, while Canada is confronted with hosts in Sweden in the last game of the preliminary round in the evening.
“It was a fun game, although there was not much score,” said Teuvo Teravanen. “There were good chances and both goalkeepers played really well. I think we played the entire tournament well. On the other hand, we didn't score much, but the defense comes first.”
“I am happy with the way we played, except the score,” said Johnson. “We played a solid game. If we keep getting any opportunities, we will score much more than one. They are a good control team and they were disciplined and their goalkeeper played really well.”
“We just wanted to go into the play -offs, and then it's one win at the same time,” Teravanen added. “At the moment we will concentrate on tomorrow and then we will see who we are playing. We make progress and become tighter as a team. That is the most important thing.”
The game was played before a captive, capacity audience in Avicii Arena that was usually pro-Finland with maybe a few hundred red sweaters sprinkled over the stands.
Anyway, they were all treated to an excellent hockey game, the kind you remember, the kind you brag about, the kind you don't stop Ooo'ing and Ahhh'ing.
And much of the Ooo'ing and Ahhh'ing was appreciation for the Finnish keeper Saros, who was sensational. Canada shot 38 shots in his way and he was a shot to be perfect. On the other hand, Marc-Andre Fleury was excellent when he had to be and turned 21 of 22 Pucks in 65 minutes of game promotion.
Although the first period came and went without a goal, there was enough blinding blind. Phillip Danault had the first good chance, on the side of the net, but Saros came over to block his shot.
Finland found his top equipment halfway through the period at the only Power Play of the opening 20 minutes. They had most of the two minutes in the end of Canada, but they failed or had been stoned by the 40-year-old Fleury, who was sensational. And one time he was defeated, Eeli Tolvanen hit the bar.
The Finns still had two power plays in the second. The first was well recorded by the Canadians, and the second produced the first goal of the game – trained. The Puck bounced about the stick of Harri Pesonen and Noah Dobson created him and ran on a two-on-one with Ryan O'Reilly. Dobson got the puck to O'Reilly, who made no mistake with a shot to Saros' Stokzijde.
Canada dominated the period next to the goal, took the time away from the Finns and was aggressive on the Puck in their own end. Finland kept pace, but hardly. Nevertheless, a 1-0 match after 40 minutes had the entrances of an exciting last 20 minutes … or more.
Finland came from the lake determined team in the third and was rewarded. The point shot of Nikolas Matinpalo was tipped at the front by Patrik Puistola. The puck fell up and he hit the loose puck at 7:01. Suomi stopped the pressure for a while, but Canada came back and dominated the rest of the game … but they couldn't get the winning goal.
In the extension, although there were periods of caution, there were also great opportunities, the most obvious was a Nathan Mackinnon -Discover that he could not convert. That was the stage for the shootout, where the Finns turned out to be one shot superior.
