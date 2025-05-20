Some reasonable wish list articles for EA Sports College Football 26

Good morning, and thanks for spending a part of your day with extra points.

After the last video game it was after all ten years ago. All those people who played the religious at the university now had children and mortgages and knee pain and responsibilities that would keep them from throwing 300 hours in a San Jose dynasty. How would consumers react to a new game?

It was also something unique among EAS recent football titles. Critics I usually liked it. On Metacritic, the game currently has an 83 Metascore, built from more than twenty professional reviews. Cut 25 had a 70 and Madden 24 and 23 scored even worse.

I don't think my review for Polygon (RIP) has been rolled in one of those reviews, because I did not give the game a numerical quality at the end, but most of what I wrote last July still applies to how I think about the game. I Real enjoyed it and noticed that I played it lotgood after I should no longer have told my wife and children that this was for work.

But it was not a perfect video game. There were mistakes, from the crazy (the football stadium for ECU read East California Pirates for Like, the first week of release), to the frustrating (FCS teams were randomly overwhelmed in simulation logic) to the very frustrating (no formations subscriptions?).

Consumers go Get the copies of College Football 26 Later this summer, and I expect that both EA and other journalists will share more concrete information about the game in the coming weeks about the game.

I will be honest with everyone. I know lesser College Football 26 Then I did about 25. Part of it is because the people of EA and CLC became better about sharing information in ways that are not subject to my Foias. Part of it is because it was just not a reporting priority for me this year compared to last year, and part of it is because I know that one massive Other product is simply not possible.

Even with staff members who talk and work on CFB26 Before CFB25 was even formally releasedThere is not nearly enough developer time to completely tear and rebuild a sports game. There is time to add new functions, repair bugs, to match balance, but not to say House Settlement, include FCS teams, or build a completely new physics system.

So, knowing what I learned about the development of sports video game, this specific project and my own pain points. What would I like to improve in CFB 26?

Glad you asked. Here are a few things on my wish list that I believe they are actually plausible.

Add the rest of the stadiums, including the NFL

As far as I know, CFB25 included two of the most important FBS stadiums. Northwest great Lakefront Stadium became a reality much too late in the development cycle, so the wildcats play in a version of the old Ryan Field in the game. Hawaiis Temporary Stadium was not included due to a variety of miscommunication, so the developers built a generic stadium with Hawaii iconography for the rainbows.

It goes without saying that ID would like to see both stadiums in the game, especially because it could be year Before Hawaii has a more permanent stadium solution. Both Martin Stadium and the Ching Athletic Complex are unique game days that look excellent in Full PlayStation 5 Glory.

But otherwise EA already has licensing rights And models for every NFL stadium, thanks to the Cut Games. I do not understand the inclusion of most of them in CFB25, because rendering accurate stadiums was one of the most complicated, expensive and time -consuming parts of making the video game, but now the CFB does not have to make 136 new stadiums. They just have to make four (Hawaii and Northwest, plus fbs -newcomers Missouri State and Delaware). If you have time, why wouldn't you throw in every NFL stadium that you have?

If you add those games And The possibility to proactively plan neutral Sitegames in the Dynasty mode, has a really cool new function to build immersion. I want to plan Georgia on Lambeau Field. I want a random regular season match at the end of October at Highmark Stadium. It's fun!

At that point it is time to bring in the rest of the mascots. Including the pop cake.

CFB25 has done many things when it comes to making every team of every team as unique and realistic as possible. The game included the right turnover props, the right pregame festivities, the right alternative uniforms. But there were also one lot From mascots that did not cut.

And I'm not just talking about mascots in places like Uab or Ohio University. Multiple P4 programs, such as Iowa and Kansas, did not see their mascots included.

I understand why this happened. Mascots are not easy to animate, and again, a lot of the energies of the developer teams are spent on stadiums. But earlier editions of the game, even in the PS2 era, include just about all mascots.

Idle Love For the game now mascot mode, mascot mashup to return. Because sometimes you don't want particularly realistic and complicated experience. You want to jump on the sticks and see Brutus de Buckeye Piledrive Otto The Orange in the next province. But if we can't have that in our lives, I hope that the newest game includes the dozens of mascots that were left in the cutting room of last year's title.

And hey, if we have a little extra space after all the mascots have been uploaded, the bowlmascottes must also be recorded. When it played in the famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the world needs a 3D version of the Potato man. And if it were to play in the Internets College Football Bowl Gamethen Yes, it's time to animate the ritual murder of the pop-tart man.

A stronger absorption of zero into the recruitment process without not making the game so much fun

I tried to convey this truth to fans of the game. You actually not want to A completely realistic representation of College Football Roster Management in a video game. It would not be fun. You think You want that, but Nil Bagman Simulator or Head Coach Fundraising Simulator would not be nice games. Or at least, it would not be the kind of game that EA -Sport can make if they want to retain the official licenses for colleges and conferences. Throw it in the ADS4000 follow -up ideas.

But you can't ignore zero if you even want to be a bit realistic. I understand why players' compensation had only a small impact on the flagship -Dynasty mode, and to be honest, a fairly marginal in the way to glory. Nobody really knew what the rules were and they continued to change every few months. Collectives were not going to be of no thing to the dominant recruitment vehicle all during the scope of the first Games development cycle.

Now? I think they are still something, but maybe not really? And is there a salary limit? But in real life you can mainly avoid it?

I do not expect EA -SPORT not to try to cram the university football version of football manager or Oop -Honkbal in their dynasty mode. But the recruitment world has changed so much since last July that I think there must be an important change in the way NIL is depicted in every game mode to remain relevant. NIL is more than just cutting commercials for pizza joints or signing signatures or serving as a stand-in for brand power. There must probably be an element of budget management and bag hunting.

And finally, a few changes in the small quality of life

Listen, I was a former marching band Dork. I Love I some drumlines. But my friends, people can't just live on drum cad dance. PUH-Lease, can we use fight songs or other marching band music or something other than the constant rap of a marching snare drum for menus? There are so many great marching band riffs that are part of the structure of College Football, which we do not have to box with only the drums.

In short, I ask EA to let the band play. At least, while I try to find out which recruiting im scouting next week.

There are a few gameplay -tweaks that would also make life easier. If wear is an important factor in From CFB26Then I hope that there is an easier way to make formation or mass -substitutions, especially if it was in the second half with 30 points (or down). I hope there is the possibility to change the button layout for the optional asshana if you have pressed 12 years of your life on X to pitch, it feels backwards, even after 100+ hours.

And do you know what? Id love for a few bugs to be addressed in the ultimate team mode, which I actually played. It would be nice to actually have access to the Gazillion Alternate Uniforms in the rest of the game in Ut, instead of being limited to a school of primary home and road threads. It would be nice to be able to upload adapted uniforms or change fellow numbers, or even change the appearance of the coach. For as much as fans complained about limited cosmetic options in the dynasty or RTG modes, it was even more bare bones in Ut.

It seems that there will already be important changes in the way to glory mode. There are smart people who work on this game and I know that schools are very invested in trying to make the next release as strong as possible.

I am sure that I like to play it when I finally get a copy. I hope that other people enjoy it too.