Rain presented spectacularly.

That was the US slogan opens Grand Unveiling of a three-year, $ 800 million renovation plan for the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium and the historic Billie Jean King National Tennis Center site on Monday afternoon in the center of Manhattan.

Prior to the 2027 tournament, the self-financed initiative, the largest investment in American open history is a reflection of immense growth of tennis in the past five years.

Brian Vahaly, chairman of the board and president of Usta speaks at a press conference that announces the redevelopment of Arthur Ashe Stadium and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday in Manhattan. AP

The US Open became the most important sporting event in New York City in the summer and the current upgrades have been designed to enjoy athletes, fans and partners of the United States Tennis Association (USTA).

We improve and modernize every aspect of Arthur Ashe Stadium and the location, said USTA Chief Executive and executive director Lew Sherr. From seats to competitions to toilets to points of sale, also including premium hospitality and experiences to the court. Er is ook een buitengewone kans om onze atleten op een veel betere manier te ondersteunen, en je gaat een gemoderniseerde en nieuwe faciliteit zien met premium voorzieningen, apparatuur, faciliteiten, om hen in staat te stellen op hun best te concurreren en ook te kunnen genieten van de drie weken durende ervaring in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens In Queens In Queens in Queens, Like is never before.

We will also deliver even more economic value to the city of New York. We have already delivered more than $ 1.2 billion in economic impact on the city. That is more than the Yankees and the Mets combined, and that number will only increase considerably.

The changes to the nearly 24,000 seats Ashe, which was built in 1997 and the namesake of the first black player to win the title of the tournament, contains a brand new level called Mezz 2.

The suites will be on those dedicated competitions, while the seats on the court will increase from 3,000 to 5,000.

Danny Zausner, Chief Operating Officer of USTA speaks at a press conference that announces the redevelopment of Arthur Ashe. AP

Despite an expected loss of 100-200 construction seats, the facelift will offer enlarged competitions, renovated toilets and 30 percent more of them, as well as an increase of 30 percent in the point of sale with more food and drinking tires.

The idea was that the bottom bowl looked the same to maintain the memorable feeling of the stadium.

The reality is, in 2027, when Arthur Ashe Stadium celebrates his 30th birthday, it will really celebrate its rebirth, said USTA President Brian Vahaly.

Brian Vahaly, chairman of the board and president of Usta. AP

About $ 250 million of the total investment will be spent on the construction of a new player performance center.

The third and fourth floor will be specific to the players, who can use the space as a dressing room, fitness facility, lounge and private pendulum.

One of the floating reasons to expand player areas is to accommodate every entourage, which has grown exponentially over the years with several coaches, trainers, nutritionists, physiotherapists and families who now accompany every athlete.

The USTA said they were almost 3,000 people associated with players last year.

A fitness facility for outside will also be implemented for the players who want to warm up in the circumstances prior to their match.

This instead of air conditioning, to which European players have expressed concern in the past.

John Mcenroe speaks at a news conference that announces the redevelopment of Arthur Ashe Stadium and the Usta Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. AP

We used to have beer barrels in the early days, four -time winner John Mcenroe broke during the event, which also contained triple winner Kim Clijsters. In our time, wo, be like, how on God's sake?

As Sherr noted, tennis now has a moment.

You could even call it a movement.

In the first quarter of 2025, the USTA surpassed 26 million players for an increase of 49 percent compared to just six years.

Between the inflow of players, fans and cultural impact, tennis growth has a chance for the sport epic center to rise to the moment.

Danny Zausner, Chief Operating Officer of USTA speaks at the press conference on Monday. AP

The US Open raised nearly $ 560 million in operational income last year, unveiled USTAS's financial report.

They enjoyed record -breaking presence that for the first time surpassed a million and involvement in social media.

We believe that the chance is even greater, Vahaly said. The grasp of that opportunity will require fat -printed leadership, and the US is open in the center of our growth strategy. It is the largest stage of sport. A place where future fans and players fall in love with the game, where the best in the world inspires the next generation.

Spectacular, indeed.