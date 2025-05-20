Sports
USTA reveals $ 800 million renovation from Billie Jean King Tennis Center from US Open
Rain presented spectacularly.
That was the US slogan opens Grand Unveiling of a three-year, $ 800 million renovation plan for the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium and the historic Billie Jean King National Tennis Center site on Monday afternoon in the center of Manhattan.
Prior to the 2027 tournament, the self-financed initiative, the largest investment in American open history is a reflection of immense growth of tennis in the past five years.
The US Open became the most important sporting event in New York City in the summer and the current upgrades have been designed to enjoy athletes, fans and partners of the United States Tennis Association (USTA).
We improve and modernize every aspect of Arthur Ashe Stadium and the location, said USTA Chief Executive and executive director Lew Sherr. From seats to competitions to toilets to points of sale, also including premium hospitality and experiences to the court. Er is ook een buitengewone kans om onze atleten op een veel betere manier te ondersteunen, en je gaat een gemoderniseerde en nieuwe faciliteit zien met premium voorzieningen, apparatuur, faciliteiten, om hen in staat te stellen op hun best te concurreren en ook te kunnen genieten van de drie weken durende ervaring in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens in Queens In Queens In Queens in Queens, Like is never before.
We will also deliver even more economic value to the city of New York. We have already delivered more than $ 1.2 billion in economic impact on the city. That is more than the Yankees and the Mets combined, and that number will only increase considerably.
The changes to the nearly 24,000 seats Ashe, which was built in 1997 and the namesake of the first black player to win the title of the tournament, contains a brand new level called Mezz 2.
The suites will be on those dedicated competitions, while the seats on the court will increase from 3,000 to 5,000.
Despite an expected loss of 100-200 construction seats, the facelift will offer enlarged competitions, renovated toilets and 30 percent more of them, as well as an increase of 30 percent in the point of sale with more food and drinking tires.
The idea was that the bottom bowl looked the same to maintain the memorable feeling of the stadium.
The reality is, in 2027, when Arthur Ashe Stadium celebrates his 30th birthday, it will really celebrate its rebirth, said USTA President Brian Vahaly.
About $ 250 million of the total investment will be spent on the construction of a new player performance center.
The third and fourth floor will be specific to the players, who can use the space as a dressing room, fitness facility, lounge and private pendulum.
One of the floating reasons to expand player areas is to accommodate every entourage, which has grown exponentially over the years with several coaches, trainers, nutritionists, physiotherapists and families who now accompany every athlete.
The USTA said they were almost 3,000 people associated with players last year.
A fitness facility for outside will also be implemented for the players who want to warm up in the circumstances prior to their match.
This instead of air conditioning, to which European players have expressed concern in the past.
We used to have beer barrels in the early days, four -time winner John Mcenroe broke during the event, which also contained triple winner Kim Clijsters. In our time, wo, be like, how on God's sake?
As Sherr noted, tennis now has a moment.
You could even call it a movement.
In the first quarter of 2025, the USTA surpassed 26 million players for an increase of 49 percent compared to just six years.
Between the inflow of players, fans and cultural impact, tennis growth has a chance for the sport epic center to rise to the moment.
The US Open raised nearly $ 560 million in operational income last year, unveiled USTAS's financial report.
They enjoyed record -breaking presence that for the first time surpassed a million and involvement in social media.
We believe that the chance is even greater, Vahaly said. The grasp of that opportunity will require fat -printed leadership, and the US is open in the center of our growth strategy. It is the largest stage of sport. A place where future fans and players fall in love with the game, where the best in the world inspires the next generation.
Spectacular, indeed.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2025/05/20/sports/usta-unveils-800m-renovation-of-us-opens-billie-jean-king-tennis-center/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The house goes through a radical national policy package after Trump and President Johnson won the selected
- PM Modi inaugurates 103 railway stations as part of the AMRIT BHART station's scheme | Commercial news
- The UK's 101m-A contract to transfer the Chagas system and rent a military base
- Pre-Match Pack | Kent (H)
- Lawyers Trump accuses the deportment of South Sudan
- China, France should protect the international order, XI tells Macron
- Erdogan denies the attempt to modify the constitution of Turkey means that he will present himself again to the presidency
- National police stressed that the diploma of Mr. Ir H Joko Widodo was original and valid, no criminal element was found
- Bright red tables cause controversy on World Table Tennis Championships
- Tsunami issued in Greece after 6.1 rock earthquake islands
- Verification of the facts of Trump's claims in matters of “genocide” of white farmers in South Africa
- Boris Johnson wanted authoritarian co -vored rules, investigation in investigation