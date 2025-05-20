



The Duluth Women's Hockey program from the University of Minnesota has announced the trio that the Bulldogs will request for the 2025-26 season. Graduated Mary Kate O'Brien will wear the “C” as a captain, while senior defender Tova Henderson and Junior Vooruit Grace dedicated Will each sport as alternative captains. O'Brien, an alternative captain last season, comes from the most productive season of her collegial career. The Wilbraham, Mass. Native skated in all 39 games for the Bulldogs, and scored seven goals and also added 18 assists a career -best effort for 25 points. O'Brien also added both a power play goal and a small goal, and had five games where she took several points. Currently, O'Brien worked her non -graduated studies only two weeks ago on her masters in Business Administration and completed her non -browned studies and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a double majors in business analyzes and marketing. O'Brien is a double AHCA Division I All-American Scholar, as well as a 2024 CSC Academic All-District Honoree. She is also a triple WCA scientist athlete and WCA All-Academic team selection. The Breakout season of Henderson was crowned a place in the second team of All-Wcha. A product from Richmond, BC, Henderson has put together six goals and 14 assists for 20 points all best figures for the career. With two game-winning tallies and three Power Play goals, Henderson was twice named the Defender of the Week WCHAs in 2024-25, and she owned a +20 Plus/Min rating, the third highest rating of the team. Henderson was also appointed as the National Women's Development team of Canada as part of the Euro Hockey Tour for Ladies that took place on 11-15 December in Tampere, Finland. Just like O'Brien and Henderson, Sadura registered a best offensive season of collegial career, scored six goals and added eight assists for 14 points. Sadura, an AHCA Division I All-American Scholar, was named WCHA Scholar athlete last season, as well as to the WCHA All-Academic Team, its first eligible season for both competition-utiles. Sadura, originating from Chanhaden Minn., Was also a member of UMD's Athletics Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council in the past year. The Bulldogs went 22-15-2 in general this season and reached their fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament Regional Final.

