Today, Toyota announces new, multi -year partnerships with Cricket Ireland and Cricket Scotland. In the agreement, from May 2025, Toyota will be the official car partner of Cricket Ireland and Cricket Scotland.

In his new role, Toyota undertakes to support national teams of gentlemen and women for Cricket Ireland and Scotland, in addition to investing initiatives to help promote the growth of Grassroots -participation in Great -Britain, Noord -Ierland and the Republic of Ireland.

The partnerships follow the recent appointment of Toyotas as the new main partner of the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a multi -year partnership agreement. Combined with Toyotas's newest appointment as the official automotive partner of Cricket Ireland and Cricket Scotland, Toyota promotes his dedication to grow the game and to make Cricket more fun and inclusive for everyone in Great -Britain, Noord -Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Growing Grassroots Participation in Ireland

Toyota is also the dedication to make cricket more accessible to everyone and to cultivate a broader involvement in Grassroots Cricket in Ireland, the official partner of 'Smash It' is also a cricket program for five to nine -year -olds. Under the leadership of trained club activists, Smash It wants to introduce children to cricket in a fun, inclusive and safe environment, while helping them to develop skills, trust and love for the game.

Toyota will work closely with Cricket Ireland and destroy it with the aim of introducing more children in sport. To achieve this, Toyota and Cricket Ireland will help together to introduce 1,400 children in the program in the first year. To support this goal, Toyota offers more than 200 fairs, so that they can participate in the program for free from lower socio-economic areas that otherwise may not have the opportunity.

In addition, Toyota hopes to encourage further participation in sport by offering Smash IT participants one free adult and children's ticket in the next two summers to an international game Ireland, including exciting competitions against West -Indies and England (Mens) and Zimbabwe and Pakistan (ladies).

Increasing involvement in sport in Scotland

In Scotland, Toyota is investing in Scotlands All Stars Cricket program to encourage more children to get involved in the sport and then grow the number of participants at the basic level in Scotland. All Stars Cricket is a program from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) of which Toyota is the first official partner to be active in Scotland. Taken by Cricket Scotland, the program is designed to introduce five to eight -year -old children to get acquainted with the sport.

Toyota Fund 200 Free Beurs will see this investment every year, aimed at making more access to students from Staatschool to the All-Stars program, as well as children with disabilities at additional support centers for support.

In addition to the stock markets, Toyotas dealers will play a supporting role in growing all-star cricket among local communities by encouraging registrations to the program.

Good for the drawing of the cricket price

Toyota demonstrated a broader dedication to supporting local cricket clubs and recently announced his good ones for cricket pricing. The initiative will be launched in the UK on 21 May and wants to help clubs to collect 500,000 for vital equipment and resources this year. Toyota offers a prize pool in the year one with a value of more than 200,000 to support local clubs fundraising efforts.

Clubs can register to participate in the price draw for free and digital tickets will be assigned for supporters to buy. The participating clubs receive all the proceeds from the tickets they sell, so that vital extra funds are generated for their teams and community activities.

Scott Thompson, president en directeur van Toyota, zei: “De twee nieuwe partnerschappen met Cricket Ireland en Cricket Scotland bouwen voort op Toyota's toewijding om cricket toegankelijker te maken voor iedereen. Naast onze recente afspraak als de nieuwe hoofdpartner van de ECB, zijn we centraal in de toekomst. Missie, en deze initiatieven zullen meer individuen in heel Groot -Brittannië, Noord -Ierland en de Republiek Ierland in State to experience and connect the joy of cricket.

Warren DeUtrom, CEO of Cricket Ireland said, we are delighted to work with such an iconic worldwide brand like Toyota, and we greatly appreciate Scott and his team for their dedication to grow participation in participation, accessibility and the profile of Cricket throughout Ireland.

Last year we launched a strategy for equality, diversity and inclusion, and the principles and values ​​set out in that plan form the core of this partnership with Toyota. What is particularly exciting about this program is the potential it offers for the future of the game on the island of Ireland, since Toyota wants to expand the opportunities in 2026. Our strategic plan describes our vision to attract more investments and resources to strengthen cricket, and this partnership helps to deliver exactly that vision. We look forward to working with Toyota in the coming years and seeing tangible and positive results for our sport.

Trudy Lindblade, Chief Executive of Cricket Scotland, noted, we are pleased to announce Toyota as official Automotive partner Cricket Scotlands. It is extremely important and extremely exciting for us to get the chance to work with a globally recognized brand that would like to help us help the sport ahead in Scotland.

We look forward to the investment of Toyotas that will support growth during the game in Scotland. In particular, the focus on cricket will encourage all the star fair and create opportunities for more young people to record cricket and be inspired by our international stars, which continue to represent Scotland so well, both on and outside the field.