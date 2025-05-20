



A vote on whether or not to allow NFL players to participate in flag football at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 is expected to be made during the competition meeting on Tuesday in Minneapolis, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The resolution must be approved by at least 24 of the 32 team owners. The competition will then have to negotiate with the NFL Players Association, Olympic officials and national administrative bodies about the details of the participation of NFL players. The resolution on Olympic flag football participation is one of the multiple items that are expected to be voted for this week. Owners will also vote on the proposal of the Green Bay Packers to prohibit the controversial Tush-Push game and the proposal from Detroit Lions to provide Playoff teams based on the regular season, but sources told Schefter that those voices are only expected on Wednesday. Editor's Picks

1 Related Although the fate of the Tush Push and Playoff -resolutions remained uncertain from Tuesday morning, a source told Schefter that accepting the resolution on the Olympic flag football participation “should be easy.” The flag football resolution determines rules and a basic structure how the NFL hopes to see the process work, subject to negotiations with the NFLPA and Olympic Games-related entities. They include: Permission for each player under the NFL contract to participate in Tryouts A limit of one player per NFL team in every participation of the national team So that the designated international player of a team can play for his home country A purchase of Leaguewide insurance policies to offer injury protection for every injured player while participating in an authorized flag football activity with regard to the Olympic Games A salary cap -credit for every player who is injured An expectation that Olympic flag football teams will establish medical staff and field surfaces that meet the minimum standards of NFL A schedule that “is not unreasonably in violation of the competition and club obligations of an NFL player.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, owner of Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones and other Key League officials made their support last month for participation in the Olympic Games during their most recent meetings in Palm Beach, Florida. The Olympic Summer Games in Los Angeles are planned from July 14, 2028 to July 30, 2028. NFL players are usually eliminated in most of that period. In the worst case, the participants in the flag football would miss the start of the training camp. Kevin Seifert from ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

