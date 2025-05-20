Sports
Doubles is absolute carnage: Meet Henry Patten, GBS Unsung Wimbledon Champion | Tennis
ITS somewhat unusual to hear Henry Patten together with Harri Helivaara, reigning for the champion of the men's doubles at Wimbledon and the Australian Open Call Tennis a nice hobby. But then you spend time in his company and you realize he is Somewhat unusual.
Patten, 29, was not expected to be a professional, let alone a Grand Slam winner. Although he played in the province as a child, he enjoyed various sports as a teenager for a tennis fair for Culford school in Suffolk, I don't know how we have experienced that! Inspired him to go to university in North Carolina, where he read economics.
Wed have two hours of training in the afternoon, a foreign concept for me, he says. That was where I learned how I could be a professional without really understanding what happened, because I was having a good time.
Patten, a deceased developer missed at every level, proves a poor system. Although he acknowledges that it is quite difficult to see one hundred and 12-year-olds what a champion will be, even when he excited in the US, nobody paid attention: I came home and the first professional event did someone from the LTA come up and said who you are? I didn't know how to take that.
So he agreed to become a member of Ernst & Young as a technology risk consultant, but was saved by the pandemic and did well enough in Bubble Events for family to stand tennis seriously: thank goodness that they spoke to me, otherwise I would not be sitting here. A friend works at EY and he is absolutely miserable, while I am always upset or struggling, I can play tennis. It makes you completely aware and takes your mind away from everything that is going on.
Pattens Calme Seafeliness of Perspective is striking, but a debut Grand Slam -Final is of a tangible other order, especially for a non -sowed, unknown Brit in SW19. The first time we played Wimbledon, I tried to pretend I was not nervous at all, and we lost very quickly, so now I let the nerves are there, he says. But this time I couldn't stop smiling, it's the coolest ever. Walking through the corridor, along the trophies and under the Kipling -quotation, it feels like the absolute top of everything.
Evening to a crowd, however, is different, you want that moment to last forever, does not really want to start playing tennis and as the game increases into an unspeakable epic, the atmosphere became feverish. The whole way we held stuck desperately tells me, so I didn't feel much pressure until the last point, and Harri touched a great first serve that I didn't even touch the ball.
Then, chaos. What was great was that I had everyone in my box, says Patten, and they all had the same face I had on the craziest, best feeling ever, a home crowd that became completely ballistic, everyone's just absolutely crazy. To create those emotions in people, it is an absolute honor.
In Melbourne, five months later, the patterns were responsible for arranging another classic: I felt much more busy thinking about serving, only it serves. I went completely empty, so Harri came and said that your serve is great, serve here; I go here, which would usually dictate the server. I served an ace and said: OK, now tell me how to serve this.
Before working with Finlands Helivaara, Patten worked with colleague Brit Julian Cash and eventually realized that he had to be ruthless to make progress: one of those difficult conversations that you just need, and we had it. What is unusual are still friends and we have seven British in the Doubles Top 50, which is incredible It is a Golden Age.
Double, however, suffer from a chronic lack of financing, coverage and care, despite evidence that is illustrated by Pattens experiences that people love. It's a team sport, so you have different tactics, he explains when he is asked to pitch it. You see much more variation in the shots singles is mainly baseline rallies, but Doubles has net game with fast hands, the absolute massacre.
Singles“ You have a pretty strong idea of who is going to win, while doubling, everything out of the window I know friends of years who shoot themselves apart and hate each other. Fundamentally you will be treated with extreme, extremely competitive 30-year-old men who travel around the world together, it is a recipe for a disaster!
Patten also has a vision of change, which quotes padel as an example. There is always a good energy. Most sports, the spectacle is great, but it's really about being with friends and having a good time, so that you can turn double into something else, with music and free crowd movement. Doubles has a big chance to become this unique, fun event if the authorities leave it.
