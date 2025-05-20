Sports
What a trial could only mean for the Proceedings of Hockey Canada
Last week the process of sexual violence of five former members of Canadas 2018 National Junior Hockey Team was disrupted again after the judge had rejected a jury for the second time in three weeks.
The highly published process will continue on Tuesday and will be heard by the judge, only Justice Maria Carroccia, Ontario Superior Court. The decision on Friday came after a jury member accused two of the lawyers of the defense Daniel Brown and Hilary Dudding, who represent Alex Forenton of inappropriate behavior.
Forenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dub, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote are all accused of sexual abuse in connection with an alleged incident after a fundraising event of Hockey Canada in 2018.
All five players have not guilty.
Here is what we know about the dismissal of the jury and what a right-alone process could mean for the procedure.
(Note: The lawyers interviewed are not involved in the London case, but are aware of the details that have been publicly reported.)
Why was the jury rejected?
On Thursday, a jury member Justice Carroccia presented a note that reads: several jury members feel that we are being judged and fooled by lawyers Brown and Hilary Dudding. Every day when we enter the courtroom, they observe us, whisper against each other and turn to each other and laugh like they are discussing our appearance. This is unprofessional and unacceptable.
Brown and clubs categorically denied the accusations of jury members.
By pleading for the process that only went for Carroccia, Megan Savard Attorney said for the heart that the memorandum was a worse form of jury that led to a mistrial on 25 April that led to a mistrial. In the legal arguments, which were previously covered by a publication ban, Brown and other defense lawyers referred to a chilling effect that the court would have in court.
Brown said that his ability to do submissions, or even look at the jury members, would be influenced by the situation, which makes his and his counterparts to be honestly representing their customers. Brown also told the judge that he believed that jury members may have been influenced by the dozens of protesters who have often gathered outside the courthouse and comments on social media. (The court had previously heard that Carroccia made the jury schemes to enter the courthouse through a separate, private entrance).
Under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, an accused has the right to be heard by an independent and impartial tribunal. But according to the lawyer of the criminal defense Nikolas Lust, it is an absolute possibility that a jury can be affected by influences from external, despite rules against reading or something that has to do with the case.
Everywhere is spoken everywhere. It's on YouTube, it's on Twitter, it's on Facebook, it's Tiktok, said Lust. Maybe (a jury member) saw something online about people who have problems with (browns) interrogation and developed a conscious or unconscious aversion to him.
On Friday, Carroccia told the court that, although she was not seen by Brown or Dudding, it seemed to her that several members of the jury cherished negative feelings towards the defense.
It is with restraint that I have established that the fairness of this process has been affected, Carroccia said in her decision to fulfill the jury to protect the honesty of the test.
Two incidents, different statements
Both juries were rejected after complaints from jury members that the counsel had acted inappropriate. At the first incident, Carroccia declared a mistrial when a jury member claimed incorrect communication between one of the defense lawyers and a jury member during a lunch break. On Friday the judge fired the jury but did not explain a mistrial.
That is because then defense lawyers initially asked for a mistrial on Thursday afternoon, they also proposed to continue the process for Carroccia.
All five defendants will ask for a mistrial, Savard, who spoke for the defense, told the court. With the consent of De Kronen, however, we would be willing to prefer again and continue with the trial in honor of you.
Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham argued that an investigation into the complaint of the jury member would be sufficiently ahead and the concern that the crown had presented much of her evidence with a jury, no judge alone in mind. But De Kroon accepted the defense proposal to continue with a right-alone trial. The complainant saved that decision from a return to the witness box, where she was interviewed for nine days, and where Schuur had to tell it all again for a new jury.
The judge has heard all the facts so far, Sam Goldstein Sam Goldstein said. Instead of explaining a mistrial and starting the whole thing again, one of the remedies is only (constantly) judge.
Lust said that avoiding a mistrial was the most suitable way of acting, both when considering EMS testimony and judicial means. From the first start date of the tests on April 22, the procedure will start the fifth week in a test that would initially take eight weeks.
When responding to the court's decision on Friday, Cunningham said that the crown was confronted with two unwanted options, but would of course prefer the person who causes no further damage or does not further traumatize (EM).
The fact that the trial will only take place by the judge means that Carroccia will hear the remaining witness and evidence and that none of the witness or evidence that was previously presented before the jury must be re -introduced.
How will judge be different alone?
First, and especially, this means that Carroccia will make the statements about each of the charges instead of giving instruction and guidance on the law to a group of jury members.
According to Lust, judges interpret the law differently. Carroccia, for example, is a former criminal lawyer who made a judicial appointment in June 2020. Lust did not necessarily mean that the five players will be acquitted. But, he said, his lawyers who become judges just as much more aware of the law and the nature of sexual attacks than your average person.
However, a fairly consistent feature among judges is that they are not as influenced by narrative and emotions in the same way as a jury, said Lust.
Another important difference is that judges will often give a written opinion that describes their reasons to arrive at a certain decision. This differs from a jury court, where jury members return from deliberations and make a judgment, but no explanation.
Whatever the result is, people will know what it is like that her honor came there, Lust explained.
And although there was no time schedule for a decision, it suggested that it could take a few months before a judgment would be taken. That's pretty common for long cases, he said
What will come afterwards?
After he agreed to go judge-alone, the trial continued on Friday with the cross-hearing of crown witness Tyler Steenbergen, a member of the World Juniors team 2018 who was in the hotel room in London that evening, but is not accused of misconduct.
Since Steenbergen was called to the witness box on Wednesday, Steenbergen has described what he said between EM De Klager, whose identity is protected under a reversal and his former teammates in the early morning hours of 19 June 2018. Lawyers for McLeod, Hart and Dub have crossed Steenbergen, him in the hotel room and the sexual actions he said.
Steenbergen returns on Tuesday for further cross -hearing. Cunningham said on Friday that the crown has almost finished introducing his evidence, although it is expected that at least a former player could be called to the stands.
When the crown has closed its case, the defense will be its turn.
(Right's Square by Justice Maria Carroccia was previously in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial in London, Ont., By Alexandra Newbould / the Canadian Press via AP)
