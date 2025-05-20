Nhan Dan newspapers National Tennis Championships 2025 Open





Attending the opening ceremony was comrade Le Quoc Minh, deputy head of the Party Central Committee Committee for Information and Education and the Massamobilization Committee, President of the Vietnam Journalists Association and Head of the Championship Steering Committee; Comrade Que Dinh Nguyen, deputy editor-in-chief of Nhan Dan-Krant and deputy head of the steering committee; as well as other members of the editors. In his opening remarks, Member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and editor-in-chief of Nhan Dan Newpaper, Head of the PCC's Commission for Communications, Education and Mass Mobilization and Chairman of the Viet Nam Journalist 'Association, Whoo. Emphasised that the Nhan Dan newspaper National Table Tennis Championships Has Become an Eagly -Anticipated Annual Sporting Event Among The Sports Community and Fans right. What makes this year's tournament even more special is the timing because it takes place on the occasion of the 135th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (19 May), in the run-up to the 80th anniversary of the Revolution of Augustus and the National Day (2 September), and shortly after the 50th anniversary of Da Nangs. This year's tournament takes place in the midst of a wave of enthusiasm around Vietnamese table tennis, which has seen recent technical progress, in particular because athletes intensify their training and competitive exposure in preparation for the next 33rd sea games and the national sports games in 2026. In addition to the performance of the national teams on the Southeast -Asian table tennis championships at the end of 2024, Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh's prestigious gold medal in the ladies' members, Viet Nams -Jonge players have also made a remarkable progress, the sport development potential. The Vietnamese youth team recently won one gold and five bronze medals in the Southeast Asian youth championships 2025. We are proud that the general performance of the Vietnamese table tennis has been considerably strengthened by the Nhan Dan-Krant National Table Tennis Championships, a prominent professional tournament that is both prestigious and the largest scale competition in Vietnamese table tennis. This tournament is kept consistently for 43 years and has contributed to the identification and training of many generations of talented athletes that have delivered both inland and internationally excellent versions, so that Glory is brought to the nation is stressed. On behalf of the leadership of the newspaper Nhan Dan, editor -in -chief Le Quoc Minh has extended his best wishes with all athletes, encourage them to compete with the greatest dedication and achieve excellent results in the spirit of honesty and sportiness.

