When competition cricket was still a spectator sport in the Netherlands, the time was that important crowds would collect twice every summer for the Schiedam Derby, the long-awaited meetings between Hermes-DVs and Excelsior 20.

Clearly the senior of the two clubs, Hermes-DVs was formed in 1919 by a merger of Hermes Schiedam, originally founded in 1884, and DVS; Hermes had played first class for the first time in 1910, and in the aftermath of the First World War the forces joined with Football Club DVS.

The following year Excelsior was founded as a football and cricket club for the Roman Catholic community and still bears the initials RKSV in its name.

That Schiedam should have two teams with such a prominent place in Dutch cricket history is in itself remarkable: now a city with 80,000 inhabitants on the outskirts of Rotterdam, in 1920 it had half that number.

Admittedly, his charter as a city in 1275, Schiedam was the capital of the Dutch gin (gin) Distillation in the eighteenth century with an estimated 400 distilleries, and a surviving indication of that flourishing industry is the series of wind turbines that still make the old city center.

Ironically, it was the German occupation of the Netherlands in the Second World War that led to the first Schiedam Cricket Derby: Excelsior did not reach the top flight in the 1930s, but travel restrictions during the war split the first class in two sections and Excelsior came to Hermes-DVs in the southern section.

So the first competitive derby took place on 2 June 1940 and was won by Hermes, who also won the next eight; Only on August 20, 1944 Excelsior registered their first victory.

It has not been every season that the competition has seen the series continue, because the whims of promotion and relegation led to the two parties playing in different divisions in 22 of the intervening seasons.

But in addition to the 45 years in which they met in the top flight, there were another 15 when both played in the Second Division.

That means that when they meet again in Hermes Loopuyt Oval this Saturday, this will be the 111one Edition of De Schiedam Derby, no matches they have played in the T20 competition or the now defined knockout cup.

Of the 87 games they played in the top flight, Hermes 38 and Excelsior won 36, with three draw and two tires, in 1997 and 2009; If we add competitions in the Second Division, the count is reversed, with Excelsior Vooruit 50-49, with eight draws and three tires.

All this illustrates how close the rivalry is, and how much is at stake on Saturday, and again on July 12, when the reverse fixture is planned for Excelsiors Thurlede Ground.

One of the most striking occasions in the series came on 1 September 1997, when the two parties, which were completed on points at the top of the table, met each other in a play-off championship at the old VOC Ground in Rotterdam: the competition was an anti-climax, Excelsior Post 211 for nine and then Bowling Hermes for their fifth national title in seven years.

In the years since the introduction of overseas professionals in the late 1970s, many foreign stars have honored the derby: Hermes have delegated such luminaires as new -Zeeland test player Mike Shrimpton and his Countryman Roger Bradley, the Barbadian Nolan Clarke (both of the last ranging for the Nethlands, and the last ranges, and the last ranging, and last ranging.

From local players, Nick Statham, who will probably play for Hermes on Saturday, participated in the most top flight Derbies, who has already appeared 57 times and makes 1091 runs.

He is one of only two players who have made more than 1000 runs in the series: the other, former Dutch national captain Luuk van Troost, made 1492 runs at 32.43 in his 56 games and took 61 Wickets on 19.64 in the bargain.

Last year, when Hermes returned to the top class after an absence of six years, they won at home with four Wickets, a result that played an important role to ensure that they reached the play-offs of the championship, while Excelsior was successfully sent to the bottom four, the decrease.

The reconstruction of the competition this season means that we are guaranteed with a simple double Robin, the Dutch weather that permits, two editions of the derby in the city that likes to call itself the Netherlands Cricket City.

