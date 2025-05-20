Sports
College Football Playoff has an NFL scheme -threat that it must tackle it
Did not see any big pictures here. Due to the Minutia of the Postsean of the University Football instead of dealing with the large, bad shield in the room.
The NFL shield.
So while the Power brokers of University Footers are busy fighting straight sowing, first round Byes, campus locations and they will opt for the expected 16-team College Footh Football Playoff Field, they ignore the biggest threat to the ever-evolving system that decided a national champion.
The structure of the NFLS television schedule is in direct competition with the play -off of the University Football. That means reduced assessments and reduced growth for a sport that tries to develop a new postseas format.
This season alone, matchups of the critical division between the Philadelphia Eagles And Washington Commanders And Green Bay Packers And Chicago Bearsfall on the same Saturday as the three first round races.
It does not matter how important or intriguing that first round College Football Playoff-Matchups turn out to be, they will be overshadowed by critical December-NFL games, just like last year three first round games in the same window.
And lost television reviews and growth means that they lost millions of future media rights The reasons for the reasons of the university chairs who primarily blew up the original CFP of four teams.
My hope is that there are ways around it, said Florida State Athletic director Mike Alford.
Yes, well, hope is not a plan. Leverage is.
I have said it again and again and will say it again: university football has a leverage on the NFL. College Football is the free Minor League system for the NFL.
If the NFL wants to continue to benefit from that free system, I don't think this can be underlined enough, free It is time to treat College Football as a partner. Not like old gums on the bottom of the NFL sneaker.
There was not a while ago that College Football decided to play matches on Thursday evening, a unique idea that ESPN changed a cult supporter. And yes, the NFL saw the success and large television reviews and the night was satisfactory.
NFL Thursday evening matches now Dwarf The University Football Matches, so much even that University Football has given anything but gave up at Big Power Conference matches and now feeds on Thursday evening with a fixed diet of meaningless group of five games.
Two years ago, the NFL sold Thursday evening competitions as a self -contained media rights package to Amazon, and now earns a billion dollars from it annually. Yes, billion.
That is the income lost for University Football, a sport looking for money flows while he is dealing with emerging income exchange with players. Proxy means lost income for university sports, which has to do with a potential loss of Olympic sports teams (both men and women) because cash to support those teams is now being used to pay players in producing income (football, basketball).
Yet here we are deep in the process of what the new Playoff format will look like, and we cannot see the forest for the shield. The problem is not the format, the problem is the NFL.
You know, the same NFL that again receives free players development, free! From the Football College year after year.
Everyone finds it strange that university football changes in paradigm in the past four seasons, in danger that the whole thing falls apart, and the NFL has been creepy quiet over the whole mess?
Has not offered support, has not made any contact by hand, Hey, because you gave us free players development from the moment our game has been invented (and will continue to do so), can we perhaps jump from the Saturday of your first round races?
Perhaps we can avoid future planning conflicts and collaborate with University Football to grow in the late season. Instead of ignoring it.
But the NFL has no reason to resign. If university football continues to offer game and practice tape when the NFL asks, if it continues to access practice and games and everyone involved in the development of players during the NFL concept process, why would the NFL change something?
There are two ways to have the NFL switch from his goal: influence on his money or player purchase.
Here, everyone, is where University Football has lever. The NFL wants all the information about players that it draws up, Due Diligence performs to prevent errors on several millions of dollars on investments.
The NCAA or CFP -Council of the board (or the person who currently runs the damn sport) must send a letter to all 32 NFL teams. No more exercise and play access to all FBS and FCS teams, no more game and practice tape, no more access to coaches and assistant coaches or someone else connected to players until the NFL plan conflicts eliminates with the CFP.
It is not a big question, and to be honest there should be no threat. There should be someone in the University Football, I nominate Nick Saban, even though he does not want the job that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell can call and speak hard truths.
The NFL is not your friend, it is the biggest threat to the university football.
Do something about it.
Matt Hayes is the Senior National College Football Writer for USA Today Sports Network. Follow him on X @Mathayescfb.
|
