



Leading British tennis players, including the Mens World No. 5 Jack Draper and Womens World No. 38 Katie Boulter, have written to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer who to ask for more investments in the country's tennis and sports facilities. In a letter signed by Draper, Boulter, Alfie Hewett, Gordon Reid and Lucy Shuker (the land of the national top players in men and women singles, and men and women's wheelchair singles and Doubles), the players still wrote that too many places in the entire country still have no access to high -quality community facilities. The players acknowledged that in recent years the British government has invested in Grassroots Tennis in addition to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and urged Starmer to continue to do this. The Parks Tennis Project, a joint initiative between the government, the LTA and the LTA Tennis Foundation have renovated 3,000 public tennis courts in Great Britain. Draper and his colleagues wrote in the letter that: a new national network of community accessible tennis, padel and multisporthubs would support throughout the year, and allow participation to grow, especially among disadvantaged communities and the disabled. Delivering this network in collaboration with the LTA would bring the benefits of sport for so many more people throughout the country.

Hewett and Reid rule Australian Open Champions (Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images) It is important for the players to find a way to overcome British again. Rain means more need for indoor jobs, but they are more expensive to build and then gain access than open -air courts. The letter suggests new lightweight, awning structures for all weather conditions, with which courts can be easily treated, without the costs of a complete interior center that is being built. The players are of the opinion that such courts would also tackle the chronic lack of covered tennis courts in Great Britain compared to the rest of Europe. Germany operates almost three times as many facilities, while France has more than five times our number, says the letter. With an average of 150 days of rain every year in Britain, limits bad weather and dark winters access and reduces participation. In 2019, the LTA strived to build hundreds of new within tennis courts for the next ten years. In his 2023 Finance and Governance Report it said that it had awarded 8.9 million in 87 projects to help build or improve spotlights, spotlights and outdoor courts within tennis courts, Padel courts. In general, tennis participation in the UK, with an International Tennis Federation (ITF) report last year showing that Great -Britain had the highest percentage of the population that played tennis of one of the 199 examined countries. In the period of five years of 2019-2023, LTA data demonstrated that adult annual participation (adults played at least once a year) in Great Britain grew by 44 percent to around 5.6 million people, 10 percent of the British adult population at that time. The annual participation of children grew to 3.6 million about 40 percent of the population in the same period. (Top photo: Glyn Kirk / AFP via Getty images)

