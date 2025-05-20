Belvidere Hockey star Caleb Hoffman leads Team USA to Silver Medal





Caleb Hoffman from Belvidere has just returned from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, where he was the leading defender who helped Team USA to second place in the World Deaf Ice Hockey Championships 2025. Hoffman played ahead both defender and the tournament and placed more minutes and points than any other defender on Team USA. He scored three goals and had played seven assists in the nine-day, six-game tournament at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, and Team USA was one victory to win everything. They fell 6-2 to Finland in the final of the tournament on Saturday 17 May. More about Caleb Hoffman: Belvidere hockey star Caleb Hoffman needs help at Vancouver for World Deaf Games “It was a bit difficult to make it all the way there and then lose it,” said Hoffman. “But man, what an experience.” The 17-year-old, left-handed defender played almost as many minutes as possible in every game, and he led to a 4-2 tournament record. Team USA eliminated Canada 4-2 in the semi-final and even led 2-1 in the championship game, but Finland gave up late to steal the gold. Canada ended with the bronze. “The competition was pretty solid across the board,” Hoffman said about the five-team tournament that included the US, Canada, Finland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. “And we were one of the youngest teams there, so this was really a good starting point for us. We will get better.” < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Hoffman, who is about 60% deaf in both ears, started his career at the Rockford Hockey Club and then played with the Milwaukee Jr. Admirals. He spent last season with the Madison Capitals. He skates in the Dove team of Team USA, since he turned 16, and he also plays in the Ahiha Stan Mikita Hockey School for Deaf and Hard to hear. Last year he skated in the Jeff Sauer International Deaf Hockey series in Amherst, NY, who shows the best deaf/hardhow hockey players in the world, and he scored the playing goal in a semi-final victory over Finland. But in this last tournament he could not score against Finland. However, he had at least one assist in every match of the tournament. And he grew as a person and as a player. “Just around the same group of boys, with all of you to the same goal, that was great,” said Hoffman. “And the whole experience was just whole, very cool. I learned a lot.” Now Hoffman is returning to action this summer with Team Illinois, and he wants to get the juniors (USA Hockey's Junior Program) next year, or earns his place back on the U18 Team USA team. Jay Taftis a Rockford Register Star Sports Reporter. E -mail him on[email protected]And sign up for the Rockford High School Sports Newsbreaderhereatrrstar.com.Jay has dealt with a variety of sports, from the Chicago Bears and Blackhawks to local youth sports, since the turn of the century in the register star.

