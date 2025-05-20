Sports
Some guts, no glory: end of my amateur football career brings painful realization | Football
THere are the nights that the 10 -minute walk to the tube station lasts half an hour. There are the crossbow bolts of knee pain at 3 o'clock. There are the evenings that you convince yourself that the recycling doesn't really have to be achieved. We can wait a few days, crush a little, crush that box flat. And secretly it is because you can't handle the stairs.
There are mornings when the bus is coming and the children are shouting! And start running, but you can't just do it, and you don't know how to tell them. There is the very special indignation of the 39-year-old man who crosses the road in socks because blisters and swellings have made his boots useless. There are the fitness fads hot yoga, reformer pilates, cold immersion adopted at large costs and with the sole purpose of pushing back forgotten, to make the unbearable volatile acceptable.
But in the end there will be a point in the life of every male middle -aged sports columnist when they have to collapse to the inevitable devastation and torpor, and write the column about their own amateur sporting retirement, usually in the form of a jocular letter to the English manager (best Sven, with regret, etc.). And with apologies, here is mine. To the fans (none). To the glory (also none). To football. It was weird. It has been emotional. But it has been coming for a while.
The first thing you have to say is that this is not a big loss for the sport in the large schedule. Not lost Jude Bellingham here. Don't even lose Jowe Bellingham here. Were losing a technical tragic, tactically awkward defensive midfielder that you would assume from their lead right foot, must have a singing left that you would assume for their lack of natural skills, must have an incredible engine, and in fact neither has. Was losing a player for whom did you score today? Has been a cruel running joke for a long time. In short: football can just survive at any level.
Despite all this, when we approach the farewell season, the point where great and non-greats take their flowers and step away, something else has become something else in recent weeks. The sight of Thomas Mller and Joel Ward and Mats Hummels and Jan Vertonghen play their last games in the middle of a sea of Tifos and garlands. The gloomy realization that within a few weeks, ridiculous, unthinkable, will also come my own time.
I knew it was everywhere in the morning that it took five minutes to get out of bed, the first line of Ian Botham's autobiography is going. I remember reading those words as a child and felt stunned, confused, disoriented by them. Confused by the pure wave in time and sensation, by the idea that sport this giver of life can also take away it. Botham was 37 when he wrote those words. I am 39, in possession of zero test wickets, I hardly exercised myself. Yet there are a few days that five minutes would get out of bed, are classified as a real achievement.
For this there is no one the culprit except myself. There is no abuse of Cortisone to report, no Class Action right case in the appearance, only self-changing world class. Every Wednesday I play football, and then I go to the pub, where I will have four pints and a chicken basket. Do I warm off? I don't warm up. I train? Lol.
And in your twenty this is fine: a whole lifestyle built around the idea of your own indestructibility. And by the time it is not good, it is also too late. No amount of reformer Pilates will rebuild the knee cartilage that you have provided for a decade of abandoned defensive transitions and self-destroying tactical pollution.
One by one you see your colleagues stepping away. Wayne Rooney, three weeks older than me and therefore my most important sporty avatar, was the first big wake-up call. Luka Modric and Ashley Young are still there in one way or another and do it for the Kids 1985. In contrast to Cristiano Ronaldo, I have no desire to extend my career by filling my statistics in a substandard competition.
But of course all these players can think about trophies and triumphs, medals and memories, the satisfaction of a sporting life lived fully. What can I, a football player who has never played at a level beyond Vauxhall PowerLeague Division One, possibly from these years of sweat and painful ankles and thousands of pounds in subs? What was it all for?
The usual answer to this point is the friends, the comradeship, the ritual. It's a nice answer, but it's not mine. It took a decade of writing about athletes and sport to reconcile myself with the fact that although our performance may never be the same, while our talents may never be the same, the sacrifice may still be. Pain and punishment are the only ways I could ever take care of what it was like to be great. I will never play like Ledley King, never defend Ledley King, never scales the peaks like Ledley King. But maybe one day I could link to the maximum.
There are still a handful of matches about this season: a few more salty Wednesday evening, a few more stiff Thursday morning. Sport, writes David Foster Wallace, is the reconciliation of people with the fact that it has a body. Perhaps for many of us, sporting pension is our reconciliation with the fact that in one day it will expire and decrease and perish. Cherish yours. Or at least what is left.
-
