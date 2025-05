Heavy storms, tornados and 'tennis ball size Hagel' to touch the southern plains

Stormy weather on Tuesday is expected to bring serious thunderstorms, flash floods, potentially strong tornadoes and hurricane winds to the southern plains and various southeastern states. An improved warning included almost the whole of Tennessee and Kentucky, who affects 13.6 million people, said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Insulated “tennis ball size” hail is possible in some places and tornados can reach speeds of 95 km / h, said the Storm Prediction Center of Noaa. Another 23 million people run a small risk of heavy weather, from Indianapolis to Atlanta. Memphis, Nashville, Lexington, Louisville, Paducah, Birmingham, Indianapolis, Atlanta, St. Louis and Knoxville are among the cities in the risk zone on Tuesday. The storms come days after 28 people were confirmed to death after extreme weather in the lower midwest and the south. According to Poweroutage.us, more than 127,000 energy customers were without electricity without electricity, including 48,000 in Missouri. A seriously damaged house outside of London, Ky., On Sunday. Michael Swensen / Getty images According to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service, at least five suspicious tornados ran through Oklahoma and Nebraska on Monday evening. However, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths. Since Thursday there have been 115 tornadoes throughout the country, which means this year is the second highest ever for Twisters. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X that although some storms can move through the area at night, “the biggest risk starts tomorrow in West -Kennucky at 11 am CT, 12 afternoon et.” He told MSNBC on Monday that a tornado that struck the city of Somerset, EF3 or EF4, the second highest assessment measured. “Where it immediately struck, there is nothing left of the houses, but a stack of debris of two feet,” said Beshear. Drone photography of the area showed total destruction and barely standing houses. Trailers were founded in a nearby park to house displaced families. Civil servants said on Monday that the costs for repairing damage by a Friday Tornado in St. Louis were estimated at more than $ 1 billion. The risk of heavy weather is much lower on Wednesday; However, some windstoners can influence the mid-atlantic and southeast coasts.

