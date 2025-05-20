



Waco, Texas – After a record setting season in which they were crowned ITA National Team Indoor Champions, she was unbeaten in the regular season game and deserved most victories through a program in a single season (40), the Wake Forest Demon Decons rejected their historic season on Sunday evening with an NCAA Division I Menale's National Champions. Knowing that this could be a special season very early, the goal for the Wake Forest team was always the ones who cancel the trophy at the end of the season. In what was ultimately a rematch of the ITA National Team Indoor Final, Wake Forest and TCU fans treated a bay and forth that was worthy of the national champion competition. From the first serve on Sunday, Wake Forest came with an unparalleled energy and focus to record what they had worked so hard for the entire season. The duo of Dostanic/Robertson went up 3-0 on all three double courts, achieved a 6-2 victory on the number 2 Double Sposition before Pow/Tacchi closed the Doubles point with a 6-3 victory on the number 3 Double position. The deacs, who dominated the entire season in Doubles who won the point 38 times this season, now had the momentum on their side that helped to tame the very frog -friendly crowd in Waco just 90 minutes from campus. Firstly before the court in Singles, Stefan Dostanic was the number 1 singles position. The transfer of USC cuts his phenomenal return to College Tennis with an impressive 6-3, 6-1 about Jack Pinnington, the number 8 of the nation-arranged singles player. After Lui Maxted was able to win in straight teeth over Ioannis Xilas at court no. 3 to make the match score 2-1 in favor of Wake Forest, all four the remaining singles matches came down to a decisive third set that would determine the national champion. With TCU's Alberto Pedrico won on the number 5 field only a few seconds before Wake Forest Luca Pow won himself at Court No. 6, the Demon Deaons were now one point away from the title with both courts no. 2 and no. 4 on 2-2 in the third set. Earning breaks to continue 5-3 on both courts no. 2 and no. 4, it was ultimately DK Suresh Ekambaram who achieved the competition for Wake Forest on the number 2 singles position. The transfer of Georgia Gwinnett, a Naia -power patient, showed the skill at all levels of college tennis while he is now in the top ten of Singles players at Division I level and achieved the national championship for the deacs. Wake Forest In only the seventh program to win both the indoor and outside national championships in the same season, and when they look back on the year, the Demon Deacon earned 25 ranked victories in 40 games, including 11 top ten victories and seven top five victories. The NCAA Championship 2025 is the second in the program history for Wake Forest and the first since 2023 for the Wake Forest Athletics Department. Read on below for a full line-by-line box score of the National Championship Match. Championship Match Results Doubles #1: No. 53 Suresh/Xilas (WFU) versus no. 2 VIVES/MAXTED (TCU) 5-4, unfinished

Doubles #2: No. 26 Dostanic/Robertson (WFU) def. No. 32 Pinnington/Woestendick (TCU) 6-2

Dubbelt #3: No. 18 POW/TACCHI (WFU) DEF. Chan/Pedrico (TCU) 6-3 Singles #1: No. 13 Stefan Dostanic (WFU) Def. No. 8 Jack Pinnington (TCU) 6-3, 6-1

Singles #2: No. 9 DK Suresh Ekambaramam (WFU) Def. No. 10 Pedro Vives (TCU) 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

Singles #3: No. 37 LUI MAXTED (TCU) Def. No. 123 Ioannis Xilas (WFU) 6-1, 7-6

Singles #4: Charlie Robertson (Wfu) vs. No. 95 Cooper Woestendick (TCU) 3-6, 6-2, 5-3 UF

Singles #5: Alberto Pedrico (TCU) Def. Luciano Tacchi (WFU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Singles #6: Luca Pow (WFU) Def. Duncan Chan (TCU) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

