Hockey Canada Sex-Assault Trial will not take 2022 statements to the researcher

Open this photo in gallery: Former members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors Hockey Team, From left to right, Alex Forenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart when they came to the court in London on 30 April.Nicole Osborne/The Canadian Press

On October 1, 2022, Michael McLeod devoted a researcher from Hockey Canada Because of his version of what happened during the night, he and some of his teammates reportedly abused a woman in a hotel in the city center in London, four years earlier.

The researcher, a lawyer from Toronto named Danielle Robitaille, asked him questions about when he first met the complainant a woman who was only known as EM because of a ban on publication in a bar named Jacks.

In Mr. MCLEODS told EM one of a number of girls who hung around the players on the dance floor. He told Mrs. Robitaille that they dropped it off. He bought her a drink. She bought him one. This continued to happen, he said.

At one point they walked to a sidebar, where a representative of Nike Jgerbomb bought a mix of Red Bull and Jgermeister. Mr. McLeod told Mrs. Robitaille that he saw them take three Jgerbombs.

Shortly thereafter they decided to go to the bathroom, but Em slid out and fell and was covered with beer before she came up again, Mr. McLeod. He told Mrs. Robitaille that he thinks she was beating because the floor was wet, not because she was drunk.

Autumn was a short moment in the story of the night, but a moment when a point of discussion has become with the Players Criminal Trial and an example of inconsistencies that arose in the case. Mr. McLeod denied that he saw the woman falling when he first spoke to the police in 2018, according to the crown, and several of the players of the players, they did em during cross hearing about whether Mr. McLeod was witness to the fall.

MCLEOD, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote are each accused of sexual abuse of EM in the hotel room. Mr. McLeod is confronted with a second indictment to be a party to sexual violence. The men have not all guilty and the process is expected to continue in London for a few weeks.

But the judge who hears the case, Justice Maria Carroccia, cannot consider Mr McLods's statement to Mrs. Robitaille, who was ruled inadmissible during the trial motions. Neither will she have access to what two of the other accused players Mr. Forenton and Mr Dub Dub Mrs Robitaille have told or can see what the crown has identified as inconsistencies between those statements and what the players have told the police.

Another judge who heard pre-trial motions ruled that the way Mrs. Robitaille and Hockey Canada obtained the statements from the players by threatening them with a lifelong prohibition and publicity if they did not work out, and that allocating them would violate the first-hearts of the players. The judge noted that Hockey Canada had told the police that it would refrain from a lawyer-client privilege, and as soon as the organization had received a request from the police to hand over its investigation file, Mrs. Robitaille interviews with Mr. Hart and Mr. Foote.

In the autumn of 2022, when Mrs. Robitaille interviewed Mr. McLeod, Mr. Forenton and Mr Dub, Hockey Canada, was under intensive public research.

Six months earlier, in the spring of 2022, Hockey Canada had arranged a lawsuit with the complainant without the knowledge of the players. Mrs. Robitaille later said in a hearing That she used the woman's explanation to challenge some of the previous statements of the players. That was when, in my opinion, I obtained more truthful versions of the players, said Mrs. Robitaille.

Last Friday decision by Justice Carroccia to dismiss the jury and continue with the case against the five accused players only by the judge, increases the publication ban on a series of documents, including Mrs. Robitailles interviews with three of the accused.

The notes of those interviews, included in a 214 -page document, are in most cases handwritten summaries that none of them have been tested in court. Lawyers who represent these players refused to comment on their content.

Other apparent inconsistencies that have been revealed in the documents include that Mr Dub Dub Mrs. Robitaille told that he hit EMS buttocks, although he did not mention this to the police, the crown told a pre-trial hearing last year. De Kroon also argued in hearings for the process that the transcripts include various discrepancies between what Mr. Forenton told the researcher and what he told the police. They also show that he returned for a second interview with Mrs. Robitaille to correct information he told her.

None of that information can be included in the process.

Public Justice Meaghan Cunningham argued last fall in a hearing that she should be able to use the interviews with Hockey Canada to challenge what the players told the police and what they could say during the process if they choose to testify.

This is really about whether the accused, if they choose to testify, should be able to say what they want on the standard with impunity, knowing that they cannot be confronted with what they said earlier, Mrs. Cunningham said. The credibility and reliability of the suspect, if they choose to testify, will be of central interest for this test.

Mrs. Cunningham seized Mr. Mcleods, various reports of autumn as an example of why the interview notes should be admitted.

The handwritten notes from Mr. McLeods interview with Mrs. Robitaille show that Mr. McLeod acknowledged to see Em Stumble near the bathroom of the bar.

The notes say he said that em was slump, but that she only had three drinks, did not seem drunk.

Mrs. Cunningham claimed that Mr. McLeod left this away when the police spoke to him years earlier. He denied her falling, said Mrs. Cunningham. It was specifically stated and he did not say I saw.

Bef this month, EM witnessed during the process that she might have had 10 or more drinks that night. Mr. McLeod's lawyer, David Humphrey, was one of the various lawyers who interrupted her about apparent inconsistencies between the various statements she had provided over the years over the autumn.

I'm going to suggest that Mikey wasn't there that you fell, said Mr Humphrey.

During the hearing before the process, Mrs. Cunningham also argued that the process should hear what she as an important piece of evidence against Mr. Dub considered.

In the interview with Mr. Dubs with Mrs. Robitialle, he told Mrs. Robitaille that he (em) hit her once or twice, according to the interview notes. He also admitted that he might touch EMS Bum with a golf club that he had held in the room that night.

Mrs. Cunningham told the court last fall: this is one of the actions that, according to the Kroon, would satisfy the elements of sexual violence.

EM testified that she was afraid when players started to appear in the hotel room and she felt that she had no choice but to go along with what they said. She told the court that at one point someone mused about placing golf balls and a golf club in her.

Public Prosecutors also noticed during the hearings for the process that Mr Forenton's interviews with Mrs. Robitaille contained many material differences in his accounts to the authorities.

For example, Mr. Forenton seems to have given four days apart Hockey Canada, where he gave different versions of the truth.

Notes say that on October 14, 2022, Mrs. Robitaille asked him if EM was beaten in the hotel room or was hit with golf clubs. Nobody saw them beating, Mr. Forenton was noticed. Nobody used golf clubs, he said.

Mr. Forenton arranged to sit down again with Mrs. Robitaille days later and said he wanted to correct the record.

Dub walked upstairs and tapped her on the ass and walked away, the notes say he told Mrs. Robitaille this time. It was a tap but loud enough to hear.

Mr. Forenton said he Mr. Dub saw a golf club holding and waving him to em when she was on hands and feet. I did not see contact with EM + Club, but I saw Dub held the golf club in the right hand and made practice movement and waved her ass.

The player said he was overwhelmed and Mr. Dub did not want to throw it under the bus, according to the interview notes. He acknowledged that Mr. Dub had called him and asked him not to mention the golf club.

When they spoke with Mrs. Robitaille, the players each denied to attack EM, but the notes and transcriptions of Mrs. Robitailles interviews also contain other details that were never known about what the players said that night.

Mr. For example, forenton said he saw them cry at the end of the night, but it was because she was worried that she was not nice enough.

Mrs. Robitaille told Mr. McLeod and heard that you seemed to have players to have sex with EM, which he denied. She asked Mr. Dub or Mr McLeod had told you next time. Mr Dubs's reaction is unclear from the notes.

The court also heard that one day after the alleged attack, Mr. McLeod EM found on Instagram, they exchanged figures and started texting. In those reports he put her under pressure to make the police investigation disappear.

You said you have fun here? He wrote.

I thought it was good to go home with you, it was all the others I did not expect afterwards, EM wrote back. I just felt that I was being fooled and made use of.

Mrs. Robitaille asked Mr. McLeod to this exchange. She asked the player: if what you say is that it is the one who asked him to invite his teammates to the room, why did he not correct her in the SMS message? Why not say: it was your idea?

According to the memorandum from the interview, Mr. McLeod told Mrs. Robitaille that he was only trying to get the police investigation to stop. He told the researcher of Hockey Canada that EM had not been drunk and that she agreed.