



Stockholm-Frank Nazar scored twice to help the United States with a 5-2 victory over the Czech Republic and to give the title holder his first defeat at the Ice Hockey World Championship on Tuesday. The victory raised the Americans to second place in Group G in Herning, Denmark. Switzerland won the group, with the Czechs third. “I loved our efforts and how we played for our identity,” said American head coach Ryan Warsofsky. “Also give our Power Play Credit. In general, great team effort and a good step forward while we continue to build.” Nazar brought a shot in the net to tie the match on 2-2 1:35 in the last period on a power play. He scored again on another Power Play for the sixth goal of 21-year-old Chicago Blackhawks Forward at the tournament. Gauthier Beniers Tip Nazar Tip Gooonllll#Mensworlds pic.twitter.com/j6vulshalx USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 20, 2025 Logan Cooley ran a shot up close to bring it 4-2 with 6:31, and Andrew Peeke finished it with a goal in an empty net. Josh Doan gave the Americans a 1-0 lead 9:25 in the game on a rebound with a backhand between the pads of goalkeeper Karel Vejmelka. The US dominated the first period and surpass the opponent 23-8. The Czechs came back in the second, when David Pastrnak brought the match 41 seconds in the period by beating his teammate Van Boston Bruins Swayman for his sixth goal at the tournament. The American Frank Nazar is celebrating one of his two goals on Tuesday afternoon and helps the United States to beat the Czech Republic during a group B match at the Hockey World Championships, Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP Pastrnak then set up Martin Necas in the left circle to raise a one-off shot that brought the Czechs up 2-1 8:33 in the middle period. Earlier Austria reached the play -offs for the first time in 31 years. Austria defeated Letland 6-1 and became the fourth and last team that continued to the quarterfinals of group A. Sweden and Canada later opposite each other on Tuesday for the top position in the group. Finland, another qualified team, defeated Slovakia 2-1. Switzerland defeated Kazakhstan 4-1 in Herning, Denmark, and moved to the top of group B for later competitions. Kazakhstan was relegated after five years in the top division. Switzerland finished on 19 points, two for the US and the Czechs. The winner between Germany and Denmark will also determine the fourth and final team of group B on Tuesday to continue.

