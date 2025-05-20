Zeng Jian Stuns World No. 17 Adriana Diaz to make the last 16 at World Table Tennis Cships





Singapore shows mental force under pressure, Singapores Zeng Jian won back-to-back 4-3 victories to go to the ladies singles round of 16 at the world table tennis championships in Doha, Qatar. On May 20, the world no. 71, Puerto Ricos 17th ranked Adriana Diaz 4-3 (11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 10-12, 13-11, 6-11, 11-5) in the Tour of 32 in the Lusail Sports Arena. Next for the Sea Games Ladies Singles Champion is Japanese World No. 6 and Olympic women's team Silver medal winner Miwa Harimoto, or North Koreas World No. 53 Kim Kum-Yong, a silver medal winner in the Olmypical mixed Doubles, on 22 May. Zeng, who was eliminated in the first round in her world's debut championships in 2023, did well to race for a two-game lead against Diaz. Diaz, who was once arranged in 2022 as World No. 9, showed her pedigree by taking the following two games, saving one game point in the fourth game in the process. With Momentum to her opponents, Zeng was 5-10 in the fifth game, but assembled an impressive comeback when she saved six games to win 13-11. Diaz took the game to the thread, but her Singaporean rival maintained her calm to win the first five points in the decision maker. Although Diaz tried to fight back and the gap limited to 5-7, Zeng won the following four points to achieve moral reinforcement. In de eerdere rondes moest Zeng van achteren komen om Chiles145e gerangschikte Daniela Ortega 4-2 (6-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-9, 11-9, 11-4) en Taiwanese wereld nr. 185 Huang Yu-Chiao 4-3 (9-11, 11-8, 4-11, 5-11, 5-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-5, 11-3). This is the furthest that a Singaporean player has been advanced in the event since Feng Tianwei reached the last 16 in 2019. Zeng is the last Singaporean standing in the tournament after World No. 12 Mens Doubles Pair Koen Pang and Izaac Quek suffer a narrow 3-2 (11-6, 2-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-7) Last-16 loss against Japanese Shainzuka and Shunsuke Takamian. ParticipateST's Telegram -Danaal And get the last break news delivered to you.

