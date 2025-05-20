When does PCB announce the Pakistan team for Bangladesh T20i series? – Cricket





Pakistan Allrounder Salman Ali Agha celebrates after the dismissal of Kane Williamson during the Tri-Nation ODI series Final against New Zealand at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 14, 2025. AFP Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will probably announce the team for the next three-match home T20i series against Bangladesh towards the end of this week, confirms sources on Tuesday. The series, which is planned to be organized in Pakistan, was initially confronted with planning conflicts as a result of cross -border tensions between the two neighboring countries. These tensions not only disrupted the planned T20i series, but also led to the temporary suspension of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10. PSL 10, originally set to conclude on May 18, was briefly suspended but was resumed on 17 May. The final is now planned for 25 May. Bangladesh would initially arrive in two groups in Pakistan on 21 May for a T20i series of five games, with the opening match planned for 25 May in Faisalabad. However, due to logistical challenges and evolving safety reasons, the Tour has been revised for a series of three games. The confirmation came after a productive meeting between PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials, including BCB chairman Nazmul Abbedeen and President Farooq Ahmed. After positive discussions, both boards agreed to continue the Tour despite earlier worries. According to sources, the series now starts on 27 May, with the remaining two games that are expected to be played with a gap of a day, completed on 31 May. With regard to the selection of squadron selection, the PCB previously revealed that the PCB had noted five strong contenders of four experienced players and one rising talent for the coming series. The names considered his Sahibzada Farhan, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and the young Pacer Ali Raza. For the Unverted, the PCB reportedly maintains its recent approach to testing rising talent. As a result, it is unlikely that star players Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be included in the team for this series. Babar and Rizwan have no longer have in a T20i match since December 2024. In the meantime, all-rounder Salman Ali Agha will continue to lead the team after he was appointed captain for the recent five-match T20i series against New Zealand, which they lost 4-1.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geosuper.tv/latest/44416-when-will-pcb-announce-pakistan-squad-for-bangladesh-t20i-series The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos