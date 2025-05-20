Bold College Football Predictions for 2025: A connected sec race, attack leads to Penn State

The 2025 College Football The season is less than 100 days away, and now that spring training and the transfer portal window (s) are closed, the time has come to really calculate our expectations for the fall. It won't be long before we put pen on paper about win -to -do best bets and expert choices for the College Football Play -off, but to start things we want to make some big swings when it comes to expectations.

Fat-printed predictions can come in all shapes, sizes and levels of spiciness in university football, with 130-plus FBS teams and seemingly unlimited storylines to choose from. On the Cover 3 podcast We focused on each of the power conferences to make some of our most daring predictions for what is coming in the 2025 season.

Below we have emphasized one of those predictions per conference with comments and quotes from the responsible employee, except for my offer from the ACC that I could explain in detail. Some of the following predictions seem more likely than others, but at this point in the University Football calendar are sometimes the less likely (and most brave) of the predictions to discuss and debate.

Big Big ten

Bud Elliott: Penn State'soffense will be better than his defense

The group offered predictions that contained a play-in-play-in game of the University Football in September and the Outlook for the Coaching Hot chair in the Big Ten, but here we get a great look at Bud calls for his shot for how one of the national title candidates of the competition will look at the field. Penn State-moment +750 To win the Play-Off of the Football College, according to Draftkings Sportsbook-Is changed several times in recent years compared to defensive coordinators, but has maintained one of the best units in the country, and although they had a stressed new additions to pack, dc-rent. Fortunately, as Bud explained, the championship-contenting caliber will continue thanks to a step forward for the attack.

Elliott: “I think they have better players in the attack. You get Drew Allar back, I think Andy Kotelnicki is a good coach. You have a change with Jim Knowles who come in to coach the defense, and of course they are still really talented on defense, but I don't know to replace the man there. And then then is Robinson.

Second

Danny Kanell: The SEC champion has a 9-3 regular season record

The SEC continues to increase its overall talent with almost every window for transfer portal, because even the best recruitment programs in high school shop for additions for emergency positions. And although that has increased the general talent level of the conference, it has also increased parity and reduces the opportunities to dominate one team of the conference as Nick Saban's Alabama program did for a large part of the years 2010. Danny doubts the power of the conference with this prediction as the potential for more chaos, because the top teams have Quarterback questions and the possibility of separating the peloton has become more difficult in modern times.

Cinnamon: “First, the Win Allotals alone. The Win -Totaal is 9.5 by the highest victory Totaal for Alabama, Texas and Georgia. Alabama is at the bottom, Texas is heavily juiced to the over and Georgia is juiced to the over. That's good.

Accomplish

Chip Patterson: Florida State and Boston College have the same number of victories

The thread here is Quarterback Tommy Castellanos. The former Boston College star was born after nine games in 2024 and took the time away from the team before he finally switched to the state of Florida in the Winter Transfer Portal window. Castellanos had a number of brilliant moments for two seasons with the Eagles, including three total touchdowns (two passing by, one hurry) and no interceptions in an upset victory against the seminoles in Tallahassee in week 1 last year. Bill O'Brien's choice of Grayson James to lead the attack, BC fans who trusted the head coach who took over a difficult situation and still led the team to seven regular seasonal gains, but some eyes will be turned to the south to see how Castellanos performs with an attack in Florida, now under the direction of Florida.

Both teams have difficult schemes, but the current victories in Fanduel Sportsbook have two victories apart with Florida State at 7.5 and Boston College at the age of 5.5. Florida State has both Alabama and Florida on the non-conference schedule and perhaps the two most talented teams in the ACC (Clemson and Miami) and annual rivals. With a lot of turnover on both sides of the ball, there is a considerable chance that they will pick up a new defeat along the way and end with seven victories. Boston College takes Notre Dame from the conference and a difficult trio from Clemson, Louisville and Boston College in competition game, but with two of those competitions in Chestnut Hill and a number of winning matches, it is a slate that can get the Eagles to a bowl game and for seven victories at the end of the season.

Mike Norvell delivers a moving message when Florida State seems to shake from 2-10 season: Will it resonate in 2025? Brad Crawford

Big 12

Tom Fornelli: The Big 12 will receive two teams this year in the College Football Playoff

A constant debate about the cover 3 podcast is whether the Big 12 will have as much parity as last season. In 2024 we were expected to see teams at the top of the competition missing a Bowl game and teams that would end down at the bottom of the competition and eventually won the title of the conference. Tom has focused the power of the BIG 12 on the most important position on the field as a reason to think that it will double the number of Playoff offers for university football from 2024 to 2025.

Fornelli: "We talk about how the SEC is deep in quarterbacks, I think there is an argument to make the best quarterback conference in the country this year the Big 12. If you go up and down the roster, many of the best quarterbacks with experience and talent returning in the country are mostly in the Big 12. I think there is a chance that multiple teams can separate from the pack and if they do, and if the Big Ten has only three teams and perhaps the ACC has only one team, there is a chance that the Big 12 will get two teams in college football."