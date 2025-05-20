Sports
USA Hockey Icon Hilary Knight says that 2026 Olympic Games will be her last
The right side of the United States Hilary Knight has been a face of American hockey for almost 20 years, but her time is coming to an end.
The Olympic Winter Games of February in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy will be the last of Knight, she said Nancy Armor van de Vs today Published in a piece on Tuesday morning.
“It's time,” said Knight. “I grew up in this program and it has given me just as much. I am peace. I just feel it is time. And I am grateful that I can stay healthy and everything can go out if I like to be ready.”
As ladies' hockey has become an Olympic tent pool in the order of the counterpart of his men and is successfully formed His own major LeagueThat Knight helped from the Groundthe Palo Alto, California, Native and the program of the United States have become virtually synonymous.
She led the Americans to their second Olympic gold medal in the 2018 event in Pyeongchang, South Koreadedfeating of her team, Canada, to do this. At the level of the world championship, she won 10 gold medals and five silver medals for her three other Olympic silver medals.
The United States is currently number 1 in the World Government prior to the Canadians and will probably be preferred to take his third gold medal in Italy home.
There is something to say about the rut and the appreciation to put the most vulnerable part of yourself on the line and to work together as a group and navigate through the highlights and lows for a tournament and in a tournament, Knight said. Those are the memories that, I think, will pop up for me.
