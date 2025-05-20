MLTT announces the sale of New York Slice





Princeton, NJ, Major League Table Tennis (MLTT), the First professional Tennis League in the United States, Today announced the Sale of the New York Slice, One of the newest expansion teams of the competitions Shweta & Sachin Gangrade. Sachin is a New Jersey-based Pharma Executive and Lifelong Racquet Sports enthusiasts. The Gangrade family brings decades of business leadership experience and a passion for racquet sports to MLTTWhile they take the reins of a team that is preparing for his official debut in September. The Slice in New York filled its inaugural selection during the MLTT design of 2025 and will represent the metropolitan area of ​​New YorkOne of the most iconic sports markets in the world. Were enthusiastic to welcome Shweta & Sachin to the MLTT -ownership group, said Flint Lane, founder and commissioner of Major League Table Tennis. They bring energy, experience and deep business expertise, so that they fit well to help launch the Slice in New York in one of the world's most competitive and passionate markets. This is a dream opportunity, said Shweta. As lifelong sports fans, We are very happy to help build something from the ground in a city like New York. The slab is ready to compete, and we can't wait to support the growth of the teams and helps to bring table tennis to new fans in the region, Sachin said. The team is led by head coach Adam Hugh, A six-time US Mens National Team member and former North American cup medal winner With two decades of coaching experience. The inaugural schedule of the slices contains a mix of American standouts and international stars, including two -time Olympic medal winner Koki Niwa (Japan), Amir Hodaei (Iran), Haocheng Wang (China), and Jishan Liang (US). The sale of the New York Slice comes when MLTT is preparing for his The most competitive season so far. Season 3 starts in September with 10 teams. The competition recently also has one National Media Partnership with CBS Sports and continues to be experienced record -breaking momentum, including a Five -time increase in YouTube viewersDouble the number of paid ticket sales and a Sold out championship match in Philadelphia Earlier this month. For more updates, schedules, content behind the scenes and information about MLTT players, teams and coaches, follow us on X” Instagram” Facebook” TapAnd YouTube. About MLTT

Major League Table Tennis (MLTT), founded in 2023, is the first professional Tennis League table in the United States. The competition contains ten teams from cities throughout the country and competing in an innovative team -based format that includes singles, Doubles and the unique Golden Game. MLTT strives to promote sport by providing the ultimate table tennis experience for all involved, to support athletes while competing at the highest level. For more information, go to MLTT.com. For press applications:

E -Mail: [email protected]

